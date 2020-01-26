advertisement

Neymar dedicated his second goal in Lille to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, whose death on Sunday in a helicopter crash shocked the world.

In the 52nd minute, after a penalty that gave PSG two goals in Ligue 1 in France, the Brazilian turned into the television cameras on the sidelines of Stade Pierre Mauro to score number 24 in honor of Bryant’s shirt.

Bryant, who was nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame in December, was pronounced dead on Sunday at the age of 41 after a helicopter crashed in a foggy suburb of Los Angeles and went up in flames. Five people died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff officials said there were no survivors after the morning crash on a rugged hill in Calabasas, west of LA.

In an email to AFP, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub confirmed that Bryant was among the victims.

“Yes, it is confirmed,” wrote Weintraub.

