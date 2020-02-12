advertisement

Former Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre said Neymar could forget about birthday celebrations in Brazil when the star returned from Paris Saint-Germain to Camp Nou.

Neymar was strongly associated with a Barca reunion after he left the LaLiga champion for PSG in 2017 with a world record transfer of 222 million euros.

The Brazilian attacker wanted Barca to return in the off-season, but there was no change from the Ligue 1 giant.

Asked about Neymar, Mestre – who had resigned in July – said to Mundo Deportivo: “The players asked for him but didn’t put pressure on the club. I got away badly.

“If he had come back and the club had benefited from it, I would have no problem with it. I am not so proud.

“But he could return to sporting conditions under a number of conditions. First PSG has to agree, then he has to withdraw his complaint and acknowledge that he was wrong and after that all birthday celebrations would take place in Brazil.” to stop.

“There were first-team players who were at a wedding with him but had no idea he was going.”

When he left Barca himself, Mestre said: “I felt like I had a tough fight for some time. I had different ideas than other board members, but it wasn’t important.

“I realized that I was the only one who thought in a certain way. The football committee, which included [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, [Javier] Bordas, [Jaume] Elias and [Xavier] Vilajoana, did not agree with me or with Pep agreed to Segura in his role as managing director. I was the only one who defended him and I felt alone. “

It was a turbulent time for Barca – three points behind LaLiga leader Real Madrid – after head coach Ernesto Valverde was fired while superstar captain Lionel Messi was involved in a public argument with soccer director Eric Abidal.

“You have to recognize the merits of everything they have achieved in recent years,” said Mestre. “The least you deserve is some respect and gratitude, but you also need to be aware that nothing will last forever. We are going through a transition, so you have to give people time and patience.”

