Time: 8:00

8:00 venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Video: ACCN

The next target for Duke is Wake Forest, and while Wake has had one way or another since Skip Prosser’s death 12 years ago, you will recall that the demon deacons gave the fumes to many in Cameron last year, as a last shot fell off the edge (see today’s You Tube Gold). We can guarantee that nobody in the Wake Forest has forgotten to miss it.

As we all know, Wake had a terrible time when Jeff Bzdelik was the coach and the fans essentially rampaged in the Wake Forest style to drive him away. He had an excellent career as an assistant to the Houston Rockets, where he was considered a brilliant defender.

Danny Manning should be an improvement and we really thought he would do better than him. In five seasons Manning has changed between 13 and 19, between 11 and 20, between 19 and 14, between 11 and 20 and between 11 and 20. He has won more than five conference games only once (9-9 in 2016-17). This year, Wake Forest is 8-6 and 1-3 in the ACC game. Nobody questions Manning’s understanding of the game, but for whatever reason, it hasn’t led to success on the pitch.

Many early games can be thrown away, but there are always a few that need to be taken seriously. For Wake, this includes # 14 Arizona (lost, 73-66), NC State (lost, 91-82), # 23 Xavier (won, 80-78), Pitt (won, 69-65) and Florida State (lost, 78-68)).

The important thing is that while Wake Forest won only two of these games, it was competitive in all games. And unlike the last two seasons, they didn’t just give up in the last few minutes.

This was most admirably demonstrated in Pitt when Wake had two key player suspensions and was still winning how they fought the state of Florida when they were able to give up as in previous years.

Wake goes about nine deep. Not surprisingly, Point Guard Brandon Childress (6-0 senior) gets the most minutes. With an average of 16 ppg, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rpg, he has become a very solid leader for his team.

Chaundee Brown (6-5 junior) puts on 13.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.6 apg. He has a leg problem and his status is not clear for the duke game. He was the guy who missed that shot last year, incidentally, when Jack White recovered with great defense after a late mental mistake.

Junior Olivier Sarr (7-0 / 255) comes from the bank but plays start minutes. With 12.3 ppg and 9.2 rpg, he almost gets a double.

After the Big Three, Wake can contact Andrien White (6-3), a transfer from UNC-Charlotte. He was a thousand-point scorer in Charlotte so he could collect some points.

Torry Johnson (6-3), a rare sixth-year player, came from northern Arizona and is in his second year at Wake Forest.

Sophomore Isaiah Mucius (6-8) is thin and quite athletic and has an average of 7 ppg and 4.4 rpg.

Jahcobi Neath receives 5.5 mpg and 4.2 ppg.

The rotation is rounded off by Ody Oguama, a 6-9 newcomer from Raleigh, Sharone Wright, a 6-4 newcomer and son of the former Clemson star of the same name and to a lesser extent 6-8 newcomer Ismael Massoud (we had listed people who get double-digit minutes, but Massoud is not far behind.

Although we’ve measured Wake Forest in recent years by the fact that the team has been unable to keep up in the last few minutes and by a significant lack of grit. As we indicated above, Wake Forest has become competitive again this year.

We saw this against the state of Florida on Wednesday: The Seminoles took the lead 15-3 just to repel Wake Forest. The Deacs took a 48:45 lead in the second half before the FSU slackened in athletics and defense.

Still, the point is the same: we don’t think these are the same demon deacons who have repeatedly turned around lately.

These deacons are fighting.

On Wednesday evening, we saw Georgia Tech’s Dukes star newcomer Vernon Carey, James Banks, get him to bother him on the floor in a 6 to 14 night. He also blocked seven shots during the game and Carey looked like a newbie with four sales for the first time in some time and showed a few nerves on the track.

Georgia Tech has shown that you can play hard on the defensive against Duke and follow Carey and have a chance.

Wake Forest has a top-class man in Sarr and enough athletes to try the same basic idea.

It would be a great game if Wendell Moore were there too. Moore is not only a solid 6-6 defender and versatile, he is also strong. He would be a great addition to this Wake Forest team.

Duke’s strength this season was, of course, defense, and thanks to Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire in particular, the entire team took on this task. We recently looked at the lineup not to see who was the weakest defender, but to see who was least involved in the defense. You could have said Alex O’Connell last year, but this year? Everyone works hard on defense. We previously praised Matthew Hurt for his willingness to dive for balls. Now that he’s had several months of college education, Hurt can hurt people.

He’s not physically a Carey yet, and probably never will be, but he’s increasingly ready to pop inside and has had some really nice defensive moments against Georgia Tech. Given the strength and athleticism of Banks and his great colleague Moses Wright, it says a lot that Hurt was willing to compete with them. He wasn’t ready for it at the start of the season. Now he seems ready to do dirty work.

None of this guarantees anything against Wake Forest, but our guess is that Mike Krzyzewski, when he drives to work or lets the dog out at night, thinks about this team and is enthusiastic. We don’t say he projects anything in March or anything. Our guess is that in his quiet moments he is incredibly invested in this group and says, “I love my boys every year, but that’s … that’s my idea of ​​a team.”

It is something we can all enjoy. This is again evidence of a point we raised earlier about Duke basketball that we didn’t think was possible this year.

Every year when the players leave, we think we’ll miss these guys. But until December or so, that’s not the case.

Obviously we would have loved to see more of Zion Williamson. Watching him was something Duke fans will tell their grandchildren about.

And everyone misses him just as clearly.

However, when you watch this team, it’s not as if you need them, and in that sense, as nice as it would be to have two years to watch him dazzle and grow, they formed their own identities, and Duke has moved on.

The basic theory applies even when the greatest talent that Duke has ever had has left.

