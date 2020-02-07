advertisement

We usually see Duke and UNC as the top ten or at worst as the top 15 matchup and have had it since at least the mid-1980s.

This was between 1978 and 1980 under Bill Foster and in the second half of the 1960s.

You have to go a long way to find a time when neither team is classified.

This time, of course, only Duke is at # 7. UNC has had a tough year and is currently 14th in ACC at 10-12 and 3-8.

The Tar Heels had serious injuries and of course have lost star newcomer Cole Anthony for some time and have just brought him back for the last two games.

The heels both still lost, Boston College at home and the FSU on the go. As Duke has learned, it is worth noting that Boston College is improving and becoming tougher than the records available, and that the state of Florida is not an easy task.

UNC did end the BC game, but they agreed to meet the most athletic team at the conference in Tallahassee.

And there is no denying that this game has an emotional power and that it is nonsense not to be ranked and to take down Duke. It doesn’t change much in their season, but it would be great for morale.

It’s the same emotion that Duke had in 1972 when Duke defeated a superior UNC or when Jeff Capel hit his legendary runner in 1995 to double the Cameron game.

You could really choose any number of games, and the rankings and prospects don’t matter. We know the big players by name. Art Heyman. Robby West. Gene Banks. Dante Calabria. Eric Montross. Capel. Chris Duhon.

Austin Rivers!

The names change, the order rises and falls, but the feeling remains the same and will do so in this case.

While you might think Duke is running the UNC out of the gym, we wouldn’t bet on it. We would rely on emotions if the game stayed tight and then ran the route to determine the winner.

People will focus on Duke’s talent, especially Vernon Carey, who is a burden. Cassius Stanley’s physical talent is spectacular and he gets more and more attention from opponents, the press and the NBA.

For the UNC, attention will be paid to the great men Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot and of course Anthony. Brooks was brilliant in the struggles of the UNC and especially when Anthony retired (not so much since he was back: Brooks scored an average of 22.3 points in the last three games before Anthony returned and only 7.5 in the last two games) ,

Duke will have a hard time protecting both tall men and even less keeping them off the offensive boards. Carey can hold its own, but not against both at the same time. Matthew Hurt is not as powerful as the malevolent Bacot who will make things more difficult. Jack White and Javin DeLaurier could prove critical in this case.

As for Anthony, this is at the very core of Duke’s defense. Tre Jones will be his main defender. If he takes Anthony out, Duke’s chances of winning increase significantly.

Obviously, he will get help from Jordan Goldwire and Wendell Moore.

Brandon Robinson will not be in this game, which means that UNC needs a lot from Moore’s old high school teammate Leaky Black. He helps with ball handling and is asked to hit more than usual.

Andrew Platek is expected to start for Robinson. This shows a surprising historical reversal: Roy Williams traditionally has (and uses) a much deeper rotation than Dukes Coach K.

Without Robinson, his first banker is Justin Pierce, a student transfer from William & Mary. Or it could be newcomer Jeremiah Francis, but he only played three minutes in the UNC loss to BC and FSU.

Christian Keeling is a student transfer from Charleston Southern that will also play.

The ugly truth, however, is that injuries have decimated the depth of UNC and that’s a problem in this game. Carey needs to be treated, but when Hurt goes outside, it is difficult to double Carey. And when Bacot gets into bad trouble, which he likes to do, that’s a problem.

Looked pitifully, Duke should roll.

However, you cannot display this game dispassionately. There is just too much passion.

Someone will stand up for UNC and be a surprise. And although Duke is the better team – sure – he has to drive down the track to win it.

Indeed, as we said before, we expect this to sink until the last few minutes before a team pulls forward slightly. And when it comes down to it, it is the one who ends up best. Duke is clearly doing better, but the Blue Devils rely heavily on several newbies who haven’t been to this melting pot yet, and we still don’t know how they will respond.

In a perfect world, Duke will control Cole, limit Brooks and bring Bacot into dire trouble. That would make life very difficult for the Tar Heels.

However, if the UNC becomes scarce in the end, the tar heels have the emotional advantage. And in this rivalry that’s very critical.

