advertisement

Next up for Duke is a rematch with Miami. On January 4, Duke beat Miami with a win of 95-62.

That was the last time Duke had his full roster.

Wendell Moore went out with a broken finger in the second half and hasn’t played since. Joey Baker missed the Clemson game with an ankle injury.

advertisement

The duke’s defense and rebound have suffered since he left, as has the rotation. Moore’s versatility gave Duke a lot of options, some of which he took to the bank.

Duke’s challenge is to adjust to his absence, which means that everyone has to take on other jobs and tasks.

Results? So far it’s been a mixed thing.

Matthew Hurt has long proven that he can be a great offensive player. Defense? He still has a long way to go.

Alex O’Connell has proven that he can do many things, but O’Connell is still a very thin player and cannot deliver Moore’s strength. That may be the reason why he rarely played Louisville, which Coach K described as the most physical game Duke has played in decades.

No one on this team plays with the visible fire of warrior Joey Baker, but Baker is a player who, like Steve Wojciechowski, has to use this fire to overcome his relatively modest physical aptitudes.

So that’s a problem.

Another reason is that as the competition for ACC grows, people are looking for ways to protect Vernon Carey, and he’s putting some pressure on for the first time. We are sure that the staff have noticed this and are addressing it.

The obvious thing is that focusing on Carey puts less pressure on the perimeter, which ideally releases three-point shooters.

You cannot protect everything. You have to make decisions after all – as long as the three are falling.

Another is that Duke has developed an unfortunate habit of starting slowly.

We’d like to see Duke come out and only attack from the ball. That would bring a world of good to the team.

Duke has lost two games in a row and people feel that the family has died. We understand it. We also have these feelings.

However, coach K said after the game in Louisville that losses are painful but will help a very young Duke team. And to a certain extent we can see his point of view.

Check out the change in Cassius Stanley’s game.

He was originally Duke’s last recruit and was supposed to fight for the season. Stanley won the time early and built on it. Our main criticism of him is that he was shy around the basket, but he seems to have dropped that lately and is becoming aggressive and powerful inside.

Stanley appeared in Moore’s absence like no other. He’s still not as strong as he should be, but his athleticism is out of control and he’s now learning how to use it.

Duke still has a lot of weapons – Carey, Stanley, Hurt, Baker, O’Connell, Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire, Jack White, and Javin DeLaurier – and that’s a problem for Miami. Because while the hurricanes have some talent, the team is not very deep. Miami has lost four of their last five and the loss to Florida State, an overtime game, shows the cost.

Miami went seven deep functional. Isaiah Wong played two minutes, but that may be because three of the seven main fouls had four fouls.

Sam Waardenburg played 41 minutes. Chris Lykes played 42. DJ Vasiljevic played 40. Kameron McGusty played 36.

Unless Miami gets someone to develop quickly or get Keith Stone or Deng Ack back, which seems highly unlikely. And they’re not big boys either.

Miller is 7-0 and Waardenburg is 6:10, but Miller has found no match at either end and Waardenburg only weighs 216. Put them in bad trouble and things are getting easier in a hurry.

Lykes is of course a great athlete, but he is only 5-7 and he is the focus. Duke will send Jones and Goldwire after him. Stanley will likely move to Vasiljevic and may also spend time with McGusty.

The way to attack Miami is to limit Lykes as much as possible and try to get her tall men into bad trouble. They are a well trained and admirable team, but they have some real weaknesses and teams have attacked them and we expect Duke to try too.

Another thing we would keep an eye on here: Jones said he felt personally responsible for Duke’s loss to Louisville. He could come out extremely exhausted. File that down for now.

advertisement