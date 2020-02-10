advertisement

Duke defeated Carolina Saturday in one of the most memorable victories in the history of rivalry. The shame is there is no time to enjoy it because the state of Florida is in town Monday night and this game is not a joke either.

Time: 7:00

7:00 Date: 2.10

2.10 venue: Cameron

Cameron Video: ESPN

Florida State is deep, talented, and generally a burden. And they could be the hottest team in the ACC.

FSU lost only three times this year – against Pitt at the start, then against ACC on December 8th against Indiana and finally against Virginia.

All three games were on the go for what it’s worth.

The FSU has won 12 of the last 13 and is now 10: 2 in the conference and 20: 3 in the overall ranking.

Leonard Hamilton has a deep squad with 10 boys getting double-digit minutes and Wyatt Wilkes 9.8.

The FSU’s most dangerous offensive player is Devin Vassell. In another system it could average 20-25 ppg. However, it is quite thin and only weighs 180.

Trent Forrest leads the team and is a real luxury as a high-level point guard. This is no longer common.

Like Forrest, MJ Walker has the feeling of being there forever. As a junior, he’s a classic Hamilton recruit, a solid run-jump athlete who can occasionally take on a game for a while.

Newcomer Patrick Williams, a 6-8 striker from Charlotte, was a real revelation. He was a dominant player at times and is very athletic. We are a little surprised that UNC or NC State didn’t work him any harder than it seemed when recruiting. You will want to keep an eye on him.

Anthony Polite, RaiQuan Gray, Malik Osborne and RayQuan Evans are the shock troops from the bank. They are all offensive, but the point is to maintain defensive pressure.

And as we’ve noticed over the years, Hamilton loves to have one or two large bodies on the trail. This time there are two Eastern Europeans: Balsa Koprivica and Dominik Olejniczak.

They are both enormous. Grade student transfer Olejniczak is 7-0 and 260, while newcomer Koprivica is the same weight and an inch taller. That’s a lot of beef for Vernon Carey.

There are not many puzzles at this point in the season. The FSU will try to force Duke into many mistakes. Herzog comes from a street victory that was exhausted physically and mentally.

Getting up for another big game two days later is just brutal. It is emotionally brutal because it will be almost impossible to hit Saturday emotionally. And while Duke’s move with Wendell Moore is refreshed, Tre Jones played 42 minutes on Saturday. That makes Monday even harder.

Nobody played more than Cassius Stanley’s 36 minutes, and that’s partly due to Moore.

As we said before, its versatility changes a lot. He overlaps in size with Stanley, Jack White, Alex O’Connell and Joey Baker and he overlaps with all four skills and also with Jones, Jordan Goldwire and Matthew Hurt.

And he’s one of Duke’s better defenders. When you have Moore with Jones and Stanley or Goldwire or any combination of these, you have many options and flexibility again.

Given the short turnaround time, it’s good that this game is taking place in Cameron. It’ll probably be a grinder too and we don’t want to play Virginia. We think that it will be a very difficult game for both teams, probably very quickly and certainly very intensely on the defensive.

We are a little concerned that Carey can handle the huge guys in the house. We’re always mocked at Hamilton’s love for big, slow mail players, but they do what he wants to plug things up, and the other guys can help too.

What we’d like to see is a good quick start, preferably with a few bargains, a few breaks, and a few threes.

Given the courage this team has shown, we are pretty sure they will play hard no matter what.

By the way, don’t think that the FSU forgot about Cam Reddish’s summer theater last year.

