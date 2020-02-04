advertisement

ACC rematches rarely follow the same script. Duke won the first game with BC in Durham, 88-49. However, at Boston College, Nik Popovic was missing, the Vernon Carey could have braked, and the Eagles had 19 sales, shooting just 33.9 percent and 16.7 percent behind the line. The Eagles even scratched the free throw line, shooting only 4:11 and had 19 sales.

You are better than that.

Since that game, they have defeated Virginia, lost Pitt with two, Virginia Tech with seven, and defeated the UNC in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Popovic is back and that will surely help. The Eagles lost Derryck Thornton for a while with an ankle injury, but he’s back too.

In short, things are going as well as you can expect from the Eagles. But your record is not noticeable

Duke has some bumps on the road. Wendell Moore was injured and the Devils lost at Clemson and at home in Louisville.

Moore is back now and his versatility really changes Herzog. As coach K emphasizes, this means above all that Iron Man Tre Jones can find relief.

Moore was injured in the first game in Miami, where Jones players were only 22 minutes away. Since then he has played 39, 27 (in a win against Wake Forest), 36, 39, 35, 40 and 40.

That is hard.

Moore and Jordan Goldwire can give him meaningful breaks that will help later in the season.

Regardless of Moore, Duke’s attack plan is simple and straightforward: if you are offended, give it to Vernon Carey and use it to loosen the outside for the three-point shooters and cutters. In his last two games, Carey had an average of 26 ppg and 15 boards.

Press the perimeter and ball handlers to defend. If you can get the ball into a good transition, keep it moving and out of balance.

There are a lot of little things to watch about how the guards defend the area around BC when Cassius Stanley can continue his steep climb and of course how Moore’s return proceeds.

In general, however, Duke is in a good place to go to Boston College at full steam. That certainly doesn’t guarantee victory – BC’s record is bad, but they were tight in most games – but it certainly can’t hurt.

