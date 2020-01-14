advertisement

As we said earlier, Saturday to Tuesday could have been the greatest sporting achievement in Clemson’s history. That has changed since the LSU eliminated Clemson in the soccer championship, but it could still be for basketball.

It remains to be seen how the defeat in football will affect Clemson. Brad Brownell is likely to have curfew and is certain to be running a disciplined program.

Still, there was tremendous excitement followed by disappointment. Does that affect participation? Will the crowd be less noisy? Will the basketball team be flat? The city itself becomes depressed and football pulls the Clemson train. Basketball isn’t quite the galley, but it’s a good deal behind the locomotive (Clemson’s victory over UNC put basketball on the front page of the Greenville newspaper, but if the Tigers lose to Duke, we’ll bet this story will be difficult to find ).

Clemson has seen a lot of emotions in the past few days, starting with the big win on Saturday in Chapel Hill. And once you’ve seen this, you know that Clemson has been fantastic – for the last two minutes of regulation and overtime.

The UNC was previously a leader.

So, while the comeback was great, Clemson was just as bad for about 38 minutes – worse – than UNC.

The Tigers came back because they were able to push UNC and take advantage of their poor ball handling and lack of confidence, and because they were good enough to pull it through even though they had played poorly until then.

Nobody can make this great comeback – they looked like world champions – but only for seven minutes.

We are not saying that they are not ready for Duke – everyone is ready for Duke – but it is difficult to keep playing on a high emotional pitch.

And Duke is still a young team, and young teams are always vulnerable on the go. For anyone who doesn’t know this, Littlejohn is as dangerous for big games as any place in the ACC.

As we saw at the UNC, 6-8 Junior Aamir Simms can shine. Frankly, he looked like Len Bias at the end of the game. The guy was electrifying, straight from the charts.

We have seen enough of Al-Amir Dawes to understand that he will be a very good point guard. He’s not bad now. He’s already a solid defender. He doesn’t shoot well and on average has (slightly) more sales than assistants, but he does get there.

John Newman is solid at 6-5 and he and 6-6 Tevin Mack give the Tigers some athletic wings that can run, defend and score.

Clyde Trapp is playing and that’s really impressive because the 6-4 junior broke an ACL in late June. He’s only been back five games, but he’s already at 28 mpg and at an athletic 6-4, which reinforces the impact Newman and Mack can have.

However, the Tigers are 3-2 in these games and 0: 4 in the previous four.

We don’t say that it makes a difference to Clemson, and he may have to rust a bit, but obviously he’s helping.

Clemson’s bench is not spectacular, but it is not bad – and the roles are filled when Trapp improves.

Curran Scott is a 6-4 degree transfer from Tulsa. He actually started in Charlotte, found that he could shoot Tulsa and will end in Clemson.

Chase Hunter has played a lot earlier, but not lately. At least he has experience and knows what to do.

Hunter Tyson, a native of Monroe, NC, had some flashes. It can be overgrown and you want to keep an eye on the series shooters because you never know when they will start.

Clemson hoped the slim, tall Jonathan Baehre would have a better year, but a knee injury ended that.

Sophomore Khavon Moore is playing, but his stats are minimal. He is 6-7 and agile.

Clemson’s record is not great, but we think this is a dangerous team.

We will never forget when Brownell brought his first Clemson team to Cameron. Nolan Smith trickled up the square and the boys pushed him all the way as if he were running a glove. He reached the end of the duke and looked at the referees, shocked that no foul (s) had been called.

Clemson’s physical defense hasn’t changed much, but Duke is more used to it.

And it’s hard to see that Clemson only wins on the defensive this year because Duke’s defensive is probably better.

Dawes could have an interesting night. Tre Jones is possibly the best defender in the nation, and Jordan Goldwire is not far behind. There is no rest, no printing pause.

As we said earlier, defense is contagious. People like Alex O’Connell and Matthew Hurt go shopping. Everyone is defending themselves and some people like Jack White and Joey Baker are, of course, born Hardasses.

That said, this is a game in which we would like to see Wendell Moore. With a finger injury, Moore would be really useful against Clemson’s athletes. As we have seen, he can defend almost anyone from Dawes to Simms.

So what can be expected? Well, we’re seeing an intense defensive game. As the ACC game picked up speed, we saw teams really chasing Vernon Carey. It worked well because Dukes shooters (so far) have benefited and hit it. And of course the Blue Devils made a lot out of sales, theft and transition games.

One of the things we’ve enjoyed most in the past couple of games has been watching Hurt and Cassius Stanley harden. Hurt was much more willing to confuse it, and Stanley starts to play with the arrogance that his talent offers. He used to be unsure of what to do inside. Now he is asserting himself more and more.

Conclusion: If Duke defends harder than Clemson, the Blue Devils should be fine.

