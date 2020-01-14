advertisement

It has been argued that pedestrian safety measures introduced into a Perth business park pose a danger to buyers.

Users of Perth’s St Catherine’s Retail Park said they were frustrated with the layout of its parking lot and the installation of raised ledges by disabled parking lots, which were said to improve pedestrian safety.

Buyers spoke after The Courier shared the experience of Perth woman Heather Innes, who fell heavily on one of the ledges outside Dunelm Mill.

Heather’s story has since prompted other parking users to share their own experiences.

Emma Paterson, a Killin woman, was visiting Perth late last year when she suffered a similar fall.

Emma had parked in a regular parking space and headed for Dunelm Mill, crossing the bays for the disabled.

She said, “Since there were no cars parked in the disabled bays, I crossed them and the next thing, I’m on the floor.

“I am a fairly fit person, I have no vision problems, but when crossing the parking spaces, I had no reason to watch for dangers such as ledges, which are black.”

She added, “I don’t see any reason for them to be there.

“If they have to be there, then they have to be brightly colored.”

She also suggested that bollards should instead be put in place of the ledges.

But Emma is not the only user of the parking lot to have denounced the dangers of ledges.

Morna Strachan, a resident of Perth, echoed Emma’s concerns.

She spoke of the danger posed by the ledges and said that they should not have been put in place.

She said, “The ledges must be removed and bollards must be put in place, as in other stores.

“The edges are not clearly visible in the dark and if it rains, the edges are almost camouflaged.”

The bays for the disabled at St Catherine’s Retail Park with ledges. Image: Steve Macdougall.

Property developer Montagu Evans, which manages the retail park parking lots, did not respond to requests for comment due to new concerns raised about the ledges.

However, after Heather’s fall, a company spokesperson said, “We take the safety of all users of the business park very seriously, including customers and store staff.

“We have a duty of care towards customers of the fleet and we ensure that the fleet is inspected regularly and that any defect is repaired.

“The retail park has recently undergone a major renovation with new paving and landscaping and a parking configuration partly designed to slow traffic and improve pedestrian safety.”

