Pixar director Dan Scanlon conjured up something magical for a story inspired by his late father, and recruited Tom Holland and Chris Pratt from the MCU to speak to the youthful elf brothers.

When Pixar director Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”) wanted to make a personal film about the late father that he never knew, he turned to his colleagues in the studio for advice. “My father died when I was one year old and my brother was three,” he said. “Who is he and how am I like him? I discussed it with some filmmakers and the feedback was: wouldn’t it be amazing if you spent a day with him? “

The result is “Onward” (March 6), Pixar’s first fantasy about two teenage Elf brothers (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt from the MCU) trying to revive their father using a 24-hour spell. The trick is that Holland’s aspiring magician Ian has no idea what to do, while older brother Barley, the loafers, knows everything about the rules of magic and the hidden fantasy world that has given up her civilization.

On his 16th birthday, Ian’s mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gave him a gift from his father: a spell that brought him back for a day. Barley cannot and although Ian accidentally discovers his latent magical powers, he confuses that his father is only materialized from the waist down. This sends her on an adventure deep into unknown territory to complete the spell that turns out to be Ian’s transition rite.

“We had to make a film where that was possible, but I didn’t want to make a historical play in a fantasy world,” added Scanlon. “Why can’t it be modern and imaginative? That would be ridiculous and that was where the humor came from. Ian is not realizing his potential and fears taking risks, and the world reflected that as well. The world became too comfortable. In this film goes it’s not that science and technology are bad. But it’s about baby with the bath water: maybe they lost a little bit of their specialty when it comes to going the easy way. “

Buddy stories may have been a staple of Pixar storytelling, but imagination and magic were new to the studio (although Oscar-winning Brave immersed himself in a bit of magic). So the biggest challenge was to create a huge world of fantasy fiction and then populate it with elves, sprites, satyrs, cyclops, centaurs, gnomes and trolls with human facial features and expressions. But Scanlon wanted it to reflect a suburb rather than a typical urban dystopia where vermin unicorns roam the streets, or a centaur cop (Mel Rodriguez) who is with Ian and Barley’s mother has to be careful every time they enter that he has an awkward foot in the house.

“Let’s create this beautiful fantasy world and then destroy or complement it,” said Scanlon. “Add a satellite dish to the roof. Just a little extra remodeling for the world. It is more familiar to us. “It’s about control and chaos at the micro and macro levels.” Like the world of “Onward”, Ian has to leave his comfort zone and work a little harder to find his potential, the metaphor for magic in this world, “he added ,

Disney / Pixar

The design of the magic was even linked to the chaos and relationship with Ian and his fear of taking risks. “It has this wild electricity or lightning,” said Scanlon. “It feels uncontrolled. Ian always feels uncomfortable with it. He has to deal with the chaos of life and that was helpful for us because we could use it for all the magic that we designed. That gives him continuity. Even the sound design has this chaotic sense of magic. “

Simulated effects are not necessarily difficult for Pixar, but there was a whole set of spells that were created for “Next”, and the magical simulations had to be varied, exciting, and fun. “It’s always the simple simulation aspects that you don’t particularly notice, like your father’s leash, that were technically difficult in all of these scenes,” added producer Kori Rae (“Monsters University”).

As a hero journey, however, “Onward” has nothing to do with saving the world with magic. It’s about fulfilling a father’s last wish to spend time with his sons before time runs out. “I love that it’s this very small, intimate story that’s told in this gigantic, towering, huge world,” said Scanlon. “It creeps up on you like life. But in the end there is this sweet point in everything. “

