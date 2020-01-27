advertisement

Although the iPhone undoubtedly helped transform Apple into one of the more profitable companies the world has ever seen, it’s easy to forget that it was the venerable iMac that helped save Apple from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 90s .

However, the market doesn’t care much for nostalgia and today’s iMac is, if we are honest, something of a side issue in Apple’s product line. To begin with, most of the company’s revenue comes from mobile devices such as the iPhone and services such as the App Store. Furthermore, even if Mac sales remain stable, it’s no secret that Apple sells much more notebooks than iMacs.

At the same time, it is hard to get excited about the iMac because the form factor of the iconic machine has largely remained the same for what it feels like forever. Although we have seen some nice spec upgrades in recent years, the reality is that the appearance of the current aluminum iMac has not changed dramatically in more than 12 years.

To be honest, it is difficult to think of a new form factor when the current form factor has what is in fact a design for all screens. However, this has not prevented Apple designers from invoking some funky and original new ideas for future iterations of Apple’s iconic desktop computer.

To this end, a patent on a new iMac design – originally submitted in May – has recently been launched. And although there is currently no indication that the design below will ever appear in a shipping product – Apple routinely applies for designs that never see the light of day – but it is worth mentioning.

With the title “Electronic device with glass case lid,” as shown below, a curved iMac is essentially made of a single glass plate with a built-in keyboard and trackpad. The full patent can be viewed here.

And this is how the new design looks from the rear:

Personally, I am not sure whether the current iMac first and foremost begs for a redesign. The current form factor is great and leaves little or nothing to be desired. It is incredibly thin, powerful, relatively light, quiet and an all-round solid machine. What’s more, the above design is certainly new, but the keyboard so close to the screen can be very frustrating and restrictive from the usability perspective.

That said, the existence of that patent underlines that Apple is researching new iMac designs, and it will be interesting to see how long we have to wait before Apple introduces an iMac with a completely original form factor.

