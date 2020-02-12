“Next” marks the first time that Pixar has turned magical effects into a character for the various spells.

Pixar first explored fantasy and magic with Onward (March 6), in which two teenage elf brothers (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt from the MCU) attempt to wake their father from the dead within 24 hours , Think “Lord of the Rings” meets “Weekend at Bernie”, only the aspiring magician Ian (Holland) has no idea what to do and has to rely on older brother Barley (Pratt) for instructions the rules of the magician and how to use the lost fantasy world of their civilization.

First, the Pixar team founded the Fellowship group to create the rules for the spells, including the rhyming incantations and how they would look visually. “We had to recognize and personalize something abstract,” said Vincent Serritella, the effects supervisor. “We had to focus on the idea of ​​an image of magic, go back to the base level of the sequences and spells, and figure out what level (of complexity) would be given and how it would affect the environment.”

The levitation spell is a level 1 because the magic only comes from the staff. The growth spell in which Ian tries to enlarge a gas can, but gets confused by shrinking the barley, is level three because it pulls objects away from the wand. However, the Haunt’s opening spell, in which Ian only summons up the top half of the father, is level 10 because it affects the environment.

Disney / Pixar

Indeed, this is the first Pixar film in which director Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”) was allowed to treat effects and magic as a character. And the design of the magic was associated with chaos and how it relates to Ian and his fear of taking risks. “It feels out of control,” said Scanlon. “Ian always feels uncomfortable with it. He has to deal with the chaos of life, and that helped us because we could use it for all the magic that we designed. “

Serritella and his colleagues examined the use of magic in animated classics such as “Fantasia”, “Peter Pan”, “Aladdin” and “Hercules”. They confirmed that each film had its own branded look for magic. For example, Pixie Dust is forever associated with Tinker Bell by “Peter Pan”. Therefore, they had to find their own design language for magic that fits into the suburban fantasy world of Onward, which is populated with people like elves. Sprites, satyrs, cyclopes, centaurs, gnomes and trolls.

Fascinated by the graphic appearance of hand-drawn animations, the Pixar animators first experimented with 2D drawings before they brought them into 3D space. “We created shapes and graphic elements that really fit what is happening in a 2D environment,” said Serritella. “But mixing the two (2D and 3D) was the key. Going in one direction or the other didn’t work. Getting too graphic didn’t fit into the world where the background and characters were created. And appearing too physical in an animated world seemed too real. We found the right balance and then went further and transformed two-dimensional graphics and shapes into light objects. And then create a real volumetric, glowing atmosphere. That was new for Pixar. “

Disney / Pixar

Everything came together in the dazzling visiting magic with smoke and low frequency light waves (using procedural Houdini software and programming to adapt them to the parameters of the magic). “When you conjure up dad you see the books being pulled off the shelf, the world starts to move and they build dad in layers,” added Serritella. But the choreography and timing of the magic came straight from 2D. Then the CG effects and lighting provided depth perception and a cool parallax effect, in which dad materialized and rotated in phases. It became Pixar’s version of “Fantasia”.

“Dan has always kept an eye on our magic and doesn’t look like science fiction,” said Serritella. “We have turned to history again. Your task is to create thousands of drawings and sell an idea quickly, quickly and clearly. We did magic in a setting, just like an animator would think of a character. We have thought about Ian’s self-confidence and the context in which dad shows up and then stops. Camera, animation and lighting wanted to support this idea. It was a nice approach to working with. “

