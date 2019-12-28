advertisement

On the contrary, it is predicted that Neymar is sprinkled on the front pages in Spain once again after being caught with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for Christmas break.

The trio were photographed together in Uruguay as they celebrated after Suarez renewed his wedding vows, and that seems to be enough to spark some more transfer rumors.

Mundo Deportivo has a photo of the trio and the caption “Neymar, Cule” on Saturday. They are reporting that the Brazilian has not given up on returning to his former squad and both he and Barca will try again to conclude a deal next summer.

The sport is also thrilled to see the three stars together. They report that Neymar “sent a message” to Barcelona and PSG attending his former team-mate’s event and taking pictures with Messi and Suarez. Barca are reportedly trying to find an extraordinary center that excites them, so they may be tempted to go Neymar again.

Neymar and Barcelona do not make it to the front page of Marca, but there is still a long report discussing the Brazilian’s future. They report that the return of Neymar remains difficult for Barcelona, ​​but it is not impossible and they compare it to a chess game. Much will depend on the progress of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele and how Neymar forges at PSG for the rest of the season.

