Governor Gavin Newsom’s new budget summary suggests much-needed efforts to “improve access to licenses and simplify regulatory oversight of commercial cannabis activities” and “simplify tax administration for cannabis.”

The bureaucratic burdens and costs of California marijuana regulations and taxes have hampered the development of the state’s legal marijuana market, while the black market has continued to flourish.

Recent estimates by the United Cannabis Business Association showed that nearly 3,000 illegal pharmacies were openly operated within the state, while only 873 were fully legal. These estimates showed that around $ 8.7 billion was spent on black market marijuana products last year, while only $ 3.1 billion was spent on products sold by legal cannabis companies.

The continuing spread of the California black market also has a significant impact on the state budget. The Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) originally predicted that legal marijuana taxes would generate more than $ 1 billion in government revenue annually. However, the total for 2018 was only $ 345 million. No other state that has legalized recreational marijuana has exceeded expectations so far. As a result, Newsom’s administration had to lower cannabis revenue forecasts to $ 288 million in 2019 and $ 359 million in 2020.

The reasons for California’s suffering are complex. First, the difficulty and cost of becoming a legal marijuana company has prevented many entrepreneurs from even trying. Local regulations range from mildly hostile to outright inadmissible. For example, the city of Los Angeles has not even started offering licenses to new marijuana companies, while four-fifths of the state’s municipalities have banned marijuana companies altogether. If cannabis companies manage to get a local license, they still need to apply for a state license from one of three different regulators.

Second, the unregulated marijuana market in California was robust before Proposition 64, the 2016 voters’ initiative that legalized adult marijuana, was passed. The state’s Department of Food and Agriculture estimates that Californians are already producing £ 15.5 million of marijuana a year. Therefore, getting these large, sophisticated supply chains into a regulated market has always been a challenge, even if obtaining a legal cannabis license was easy.

Third, taxes on legal marijuana companies are punishable. The state taxes both the wholesale and retail levels, and local governments add their own taxes. As a result, total taxes are approaching 45 percent, according to Fitch Ratings. It is therefore not surprising that many companies find it more economical to stay illegal and consumers continue to buy cheaper products on the black market.

Last month, the LAO called for a major overhaul of the state’s marijuana taxes and recommended that wholesale taxes be abolished. It was also recommended to move to a system where retailers collect and transfer these taxes rather than using the current system, where the retailer who sells wholesale products must calculate and pay the taxes. This is a cumbersome calculation for a trader who does not participate in this sale before this taxable sale has taken place. Finally, the LAO recommended that overall tax rates be reduced to 15 to 20 percent so legal marijuana companies can compete with unlicensed sellers.

Fortunately, Governor Newsom has picked up at least some of these recommendations. Newsom proposes to shift responsibility for transferring taxes from merchants to retailers and to simplify the wholesale tax collection system. However, its biggest planned change is to combine the three different agencies that are currently involved in regulating the state marijuana market into a single cannabis control division. The Reason Foundation previously recommended that a single agency be mandated to regulate marijuana to reduce license confusion and coordination problems between multiple agencies.

It is encouraging that Governor Newsom is trying to streamline and improve the process. As the first group of states legalizing adult marijuana develop their tax and regulatory systems, they have to make some early mistakes. Reducing the regulatory burden would be a big step in the right direction. Above: Lower cannabis taxes.

Geoffrey Lawrence is a senior policy fellow at the Reason Foundation.

