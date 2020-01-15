advertisement

In his budget proposal last week, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed massive new investments in California’s public school and community college systems, including $ 900 million for teacher recruitment, $ 1.2 billion for local control funding, and $ 350 million $ For grants for teacher training and $ 900 million for special education, $ 32 million for all-day preschool and $ hundreds of million for underprivileged and out-of-school programs.

Unfortunately, Newsom – like democratic legislators – refuses to answer the main question. Is More Money Really The Cure For The Troubled State Public School System?

According to Proposition 98, which provides more than 40 percent of general spending on K-14 education, the minimum funding would “increase $ 496 per student to $ 12,600,” Ed Source reports, “which is 80 percent more than the low point” is after the great recession nine years ago. “Some educational activists have asked for more funds, but there is no question that the budget spends much more money on public schools.

It is disappointing that the governor has focused far more on the spending side than on the earnings side. The common wisdom is that spending more is tantamount to student success. At one point in the governor’s long press conference, he was frustrated with the performance differences between Latino and African Americans, but pointed to modest improvements in overall test results. “(N) one of us is naive and none of us are tipping the ball,” he said.

We are glad that Newsom is not naive as more wisdom is required to address the situation in California public schools. To begin with, a 2018 report by the National Center for Education Statistics found that California’s poor students ranked second to last in terms of test scores – even after additional funding from the previous government.

Then there is the inadequacy of the state in persecuting how locals spend additional dollars. A November state auditor’s report expressed concern that “the state does not specifically require districts to spend their supplementary and concentration funds on intended student groups, or to track their spending on those funds.” Can’t evaluate how is the success of new issues tracked?

The governor announced his education budget as part of a “parenting agenda,” but last year Newsom signed a compromise package with bills for charter schools that will make it difficult for parents to choose these generally successful alternatives to traditional schools. This will do the most harm to poor parents and students, as well as minorities, given the notorious problems that California’s low-income schools face.

And there is little connection between expenditure and study achievements. “No. 1 New York’s 4th grade (National Assessment of Academic Progress) grades are virtually identical to those of California, which hardly spends half as much. Idaho, which is number 50 in spending, has values ​​that are at least as high as both, “said CalMatters columnist Dan Walters.” Demography in Texas is similar to that in California, with less per student, but higher values. “

We are not saying that money is not part of the solution, but it is far more important to change how the system works. For example, lawsuits have shown how unionized teacher protection in California leaves underperforming teachers in the classroom. Instead of just focusing on money, the governor should advocate reforms. However, he is right that there is certainly no reason to tip the ball.

