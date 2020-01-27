advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom has revoked his repeated and persistent proposal that the state’s housing challenges require the rapid construction of 3.5 million homes.

He recently called this goal a “stretch goal” based on a flawed and outdated consultant study, whatever that means. He also says that he threw away this math and formulated new construction goals. Unfortunately, the governor’s very public exposure to housing shortages only tightens the boundaries between belligerent factions trying to solve (and / or benefit from) the task of protecting 40 million Californians.

advertisement

It would be easy for me to think about Newsom’s big political mistake – it added up to a wasted year on the apartment front. Or I could use the trusted table to find a better number. Rather, let me welcome his words as a positive signal.

Perhaps this is a first step towards weakening the simmering rhetoric of the housing debate and strengthening California’s ability to compromise. Hey, a boy can have dreams, no?

Look, this is just the number 1 in the state. Housing is a crucial social and economic component of life that is not served well by political absolutes and a general lack of trust. And there is so much money at this negotiating table that almost everyone has their own paperback in mind.

Both the availability and the cost of housing are not an easy solution. There is no cure for “simple supply and demand” … especially in a country where, despite the worldwide reputation for innovation, old habits are persistent.

Using Newsom’s commitment to home ownership, let me suggest as a moment of clarity how other parties could take their first step in “restoring affordability” in this multi-faceted puzzle.

Don’t forget that the status quo serves many players very well, especially financially. So let’s start by working through past mistakes.

State legislators: Face the reality that these issues cannot be resolved from Sacramento. This does not mean that leadership roles need to be abolished, especially if nationwide rules change that hinder a healthier housing market. And since too many California taxes flow through the state budget, you can (wisely) spend more on housing.

Local officials: Confess that you are a real bottleneck. You know that the money stays with the council chambers. Yes, if you approve this “controversial” project, you may get hot water in politics. Gosh, it could even cost you your job. However, leadership means taking tough positions. It’s not another city’s problem.

Nichtwüchsige: Granted, we haven’t tried growth before and it’s pretty painful. You know recessions. If the economy stinks like a decade ago, traffic is bearable, there is parking in the mall and property prices are falling. It’s not a good old time. People were unemployed or afraid of losing their jobs. Growth is difficult to manage, but it is useful.

Homeowners: Say out loud: “My property rights end at my property limit!” Just because you have cash doesn’t make your vote worth more than that of others. The property is without guarantee. And be humble: Your home was probably once in the crosshairs of the low-growth crowd. Confuse the neighborly “NIMBY” attitude.

tenant: Poll! Given the size of this group, many political issues that created housing challenges would be resolved if tenants took part in the election and used the ballot box in their favor. Or, dear tenant, take the financial leap and join the currently “preferred class” – become a homeowner!

builders: Admit California is a very profitable place to build. Well, you do, just quietly to your investors. Perhaps it is clear that now fewer dollars per house can lead to more sales. Psst! The luxury property market is over! For this reason, 2019 was a bad year and not the challenge for housing.

Environmentalist: Admittedly, long distances can be just as harmful to the environment as new buildings on “sensitive” land that you often fight against. Get rid of the urge to compete against almost every street or new community. Competing “green” thinking – a cleaner climate compared to corporate profits – cannot be a competition.

Landlord: Confirm that you do not want a massive construction of residential units. This is a competition, a “rental control” that you cannot control with lobbyists. Do you want less trouble? Down the rent increases to achieve what is reasonable but profitable. Treat tenants well. Perhaps then the legislature will not mess with your very lucrative property formula.

Lenders: Have the courage to say “yes” to change. We all know what happened the last time you were pushed to borrow. However, this should not prevent a thorough rethinking of real estate financing. And that includes everyone in the transaction process: buying a home is taking too long and the industry is paying too much to close the deal! Psst! If it were cheaper, you could get more business!

advertisement