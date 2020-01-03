advertisement

Several mainstream media have begun to chastise and criticize male viewers simply because they are obviously not interested in seeing Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation of Little Women.

The first criticism of the composition of the audience came from Vanity Fair, who proudly published an article that said, “Small women have a problem with small men.”

Author Anthony Breznican’s concern about the lack of male viewers during “Little Women’s First Public Screenings” stems from “the film’s overwhelming performance in last week’s nomination.”

“The first public screenings of Little Women were full, but the distributors and price strategists behind Greta Gerwig’s new film were concerned. The audience consisted predominantly of women – and the affiliation to various Hollywood awards ceremonies is obviously not.

This trend may be responsible for the fact that the critically beloved adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel was not particularly well received in the nominations for the awards last week. The team behind the film hopes to reverse this when the Oscar nomination begins on January 2nd. “

The producer Amy Pascal believes that “it is a completely unconscious tendency” and not “a malicious rejection”.

The film has only received two nominations this season. Saoirse Ronan was nominated for best playwright for her starring role as Josephine “Jo” March, while composer Alexandre Desplat was nominated for the best original score, both from The Golden Globes. The film received no nominations from the Screen Actors Guild for their awards.

According to the Vanity Fair article, the New York Times published an opinion article entitled “Men fire” little women. What a surprise ”, in which the author Kristy Eldredge stated that“ this concern is discouraging right from the start ”.

“The fact that this concern existed at all is discouraging. If many men don’t want to have a chance because they don’t think it’s meant for them, we still have a long way to go to look at all kinds of stories about women who deserve thoughtful attention. “

On January 1, the Washington Post published a prospective post, condescendingly titled, “Dear Men Afraid to See” Little Women: You Can, “in which columnist Monica Hesse explains that she” is convinced that the screenings do not reflect anything, just a male problem, but also a social problem ”and explains that men“ really need this film ”.

“But I am convinced that the screenings were not only a problem for men, but also a social problem: men would see” little women “if they were given permission to see” little women “. Men have to be reassured that there are many ways to be a man, and one of them is to watch Amy and Jo reconcile in tears after Amy nearly drowned in the ice skating pond.

Could you be a little woman and not even know it? I wish you would find out. Open up to the idea that messages of devotion, kindness and care are not just for women. See “Little Women”. Broaden society’s narrow mind about what a fulfilling emotional experience is for men, ticket by ticket.

(…)

Little women men, you have to go. You can do it, people. You can politely look forward to your women’s wine club visits, or you can walk alone, or, even better, casually suggest that you and your crew drink a few beers and then watch the March family watch a couple at their meeting Socks stuff room.

Judging from the emails in my inbox, you really need this film. “

Contrary to popular belief that men have an inherent problem with the premise of the story or its content, the film was well received by the male audience, as evidenced by the numerous and overwhelmingly positive reviews that various male critics have given the film.

A more likely scenario, as actor Tracy Letts, who portrays Mr. Dashwood in the film, postulates to Vanity Fair, is that the audience may have “seen too many versions of Little Women”.

Gerwig’s adaptation is the seventh, with the previous films released in 1917, 1918, 1933, 1949, 1994 and 2018. The book was adapted for television in 1950, 1958, 1970, 1978 and 2017, although the book was only broadcast live once in 1950 and was not recorded.

