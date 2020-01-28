advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – A single hard copy in a non-descriptive envelope arrived at the White House on December 30. a jolt through the president’s dismissal process.

The book contains an account of a conversation in August in which Bolton says that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in Ukrainian security aid until he l helps investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

It is a dramatic rebuttal from an eyewitness to Trump and his legal team’s claims that the president did not block aid for political reasons. The account immediately gave Democrats new fuel in their quest for sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses, an issue that is expected to be addressed later this week by the Republican-led Senate.

Bolton has already told lawmakers that he is willing to testify, despite the president’s order prohibiting collaborators from cooperating in the investigation.

Within hours of the first report, a pre-order link was posted for “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir”. The homage to the song from the hit hit Broadway “Hamilton” has a cheeky style inside an oval on the image of the cover of the book published Sunday evening.

Bolton’s story was confirmed to the Associated Press by someone familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity to discuss the book. It was first reported by the New York Times.

White House collaborators have been harboring concerns for months over what Bolton might reveal in the book, saying the former adviser harbored a grudge over politics and personal differences with the president – particularly over the the way he left the administration. Trump insists that he “fired” Bolton, while the former aide maintained that he had resigned.

Bolton’s acrimonious departure from the White House came a day before Trump finally released aid to Ukraine on September 11. Since leaving office, he has avoided publicly commenting on his tenure in the administration, rather quietly writing the 528-page book, which is due to be released on March 17.

Despite being delivered to the National Security Council last month for pre-publication review, the contents of the book were kept in a relatively small circle at the White House that did not include communications staff, officials said. Such an examination is standard for the work of former officials with security clearances.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said on Monday that no White House staff member outside the NSC had examined the manuscript. The White House would not say whether Trump, who offered reporters last week his most detailed explanation of why he did not want Bolton to testify before the Senate, had been informed.

“The problem with John is that it is a national security problem,” Trump told reporters Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland. “He knows some of my thoughts. He knows what I think of leaders. What happens if it reveals what I think of a certain leader and that it is not very positive and that I must then deal on behalf of the country? “

He added, “It’s going to be very hard. This will make the job very difficult. “

Until Sunday, the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, would not even confirm the existence of the book, for which the AP reported for the first time that Bolton had received a $ 2 million advance. Thanks to pre-orders, the book was already No. 13 on the list of best sellers on Amazon.com as of Monday evening.

Trump called Bolton’s claims “false” on Monday, but admitted that he had not yet seen the manuscript. In addition, the President and his allies seized the time of the revelations on the book to allege that Bolton was seeking to increase sales of books.

“It is really quite remarkable that the leak to NYTimes on the alleged content of John Bolton’s book coincides precisely with the launch of the pre-order page on Amazon,” tweeted Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. . “It’s almost like it’s meant to increase sales.”

“I think the timing of this is very, very suspicious,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News, noting that it happened a day after the Trump team presented legal arguments before the Senate on Saturday: “And then suddenly, this manuscript magically appeared in the hands of the New York Times, making very, very big claims.”

She further noted that Bolton had used the same literary agent as former FBI director James Comey and “Anonymous”, the Trump administration official who wrote a critical editorial for the 2018 New York Times and a book published l ‘last year.

In a joint statement, Simon & Schuster, Bolton and his literary agency Javelin rejected the claims of the White House.

“Ambassador John Bolton, Simon & Schuster and Javelin Literary categorically state that there was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of the information in his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, at online bookstores, “they said. . “Any claim to the contrary is unfounded speculation.”

Meanwhile, the book remains entangled in the review process regarding the manuscript’s use of direct quotes and other documents from meetings and discussions with foreign leaders, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak on the record.

The White House has asked Bolton to remove the material it considers classified, the person said. Bolton’s lawyer Charles J. Cooper said in a statement on Sunday that “his firm belief and that of Bolton was that the manuscript did not contain any information that could reasonably be considered classified.”

