Xavi will decide on Sunday if he accepts the offer to join Barça immediately sport

Xavi will decide on Sunday whether to accept Barcelona’s offer to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager. The former midfielder has doubts, as he does not want to leave Al Sadd alone, but has always dreamed of returning to the Camp Nou.

Xavi agents are drafting contracts in Saudi Arabia, according to Cope | Beat Deportivo

Xavi’s agents are busy drafting contracts in Saudi Arabia for him to become Barcelona’s new manager. The club is awaiting an immediate decision by Al Sadd’s boss and I hope he will agree to take office by the summer of 2022.

Xavi postpones his decision: There will be no answer this Sunday | AS

Barcelona may not receive a response from Xavi this weekend as Al Sadd boss demands more time to evaluate the offer. The former midfielder has met with Barca again but nothing has been completed. It’s a big decision for Xavi and he doesn’t want to rush into it even though Barca seem to be in a hurry.

Barcelona have already spoken to Xavi | sport

Barcelona’s dressing room heavyweights have already spoken to Xavi about taking over as manager at Camp Nou. His former team-mates have been on the phone and Xavi is reportedly slammed they think it is a good idea for him to take over.

Barcelona: Leo Messi feels isolated and saturated | AS

Lionel Messi is feeling isolated and fed up with Barcelona in the team’s constant mistakes costing him. The captain remains as committed as ever to the club but knows that his career is coming to an end. He is feeling isolated and lacks the support of his teammates, who are afraid of failing in important games.

Barcelona look to sign a replacement for Suarez | Marca

Barcelona are considering signing a replacement for Luis Suarez who was lost a few weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Uruguay are not expected to return until February and will miss six La Liga games. The club will meet next week to discuss the signing of a striker in January.

Bayern consider summer move for Nelson Semedo | Beat Deportivo

Bayern Munich are considering a summer move for Nelson Semedo. Bundesliga champions want a new right-back because of the versatility of Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard who have played in various roles this season. Semedo has a € 100m release clause and is no longer considered uncontested.

