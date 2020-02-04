advertisement

Atlético Madrid begins talks with Ivan Rakitic | AS

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened talks with Ivan Rakitic over a possible summer move away from Camp Nou, according to Cadena SER. The midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and he said he recently thought he would leave in January.

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona: Bernabéu Clásico starts confirmed time | FC Barcelona

The next La Liga Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 9pm CET on Sunday, March 1st. The game is after the first leg of the Champions League in the last 16 that sees Barca at Napoli and Real Madrid host Man City.

Bartra: Real Betis had a great year under Setien | Marca

Marc Bartra has talked about Real Betis under Quique Setien. He said: “At Betis, we had a very good year [together]. Everyone [coach] wants to win in their own way. Football is about results. When a coach arrives at a new club, it’s a matter of adjustment. Time will tell [if Setien wants]. Barcelona are a team trying to win everything.

Arturo Vidal is looking forward to playing in Barça’s quarter-final clash | sport

Arturo Vidal hopes to recover from injury and features in Thursday’s clash at Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao in San Mames. The Chilean has worked hard in the gym to prove his fitness and can be used in the game.

Barcelona interested in a source of pride for Bernardeschi | view

Federico Bernardeschi has spoken of rumors that Barca have been interested in his services. He told Tuttosport: “Does Barcelona’s interest make me proud? Absolutely, yes, it’s normal. When top clubs like Barcelona are looking for you, it’s a source of pride, but I’m already part of a top club.”

Gerard Pique on track for worst disciplinary season | Marca

Gerard Pique does not appear to be stopping yellow cards this season. The quarterback has already been booked 14 times in 2019-20, twice as many as in the previous campaign. The yellowest he has ever received in a season is 17 in 2015-16.

Barcelona dismiss Napoli striker Fernando Llorente | Football Espana

Barcelona have reportedly rejected the possibility of signing Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window, according to AS. The striker, who turns 35 later this month, has been offered to the Catalan giants as an opportunity to help boost their offensive options following the injury to Luis Suarez.

