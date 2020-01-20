advertisement

Today I want to make a simple but serious promise to the communities affected by the bush fires. News Corp will be by your side and support you.

We’ll help you get back on your feet. We will work to ensure that your cities are rebuilt and your companies recover. We will not forget you over the weeks and months.

This is our promise to you.

advertisement

Today, News publishes a special edition in Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Advertiser, and The Courier-Mail that will raise at least $ 1.5 million in efforts to restore the bushfire. Tomorrow the Weekly Times – the voice of the country – will also publish a tribute.

Along with other previously announced contributions, News Corp and its executives have made more than $ 10.5 million available for these important relief and reconstruction efforts. Foxtel’s majority-owned news items are expected to total more than $ 11 million.

This money will go to where it is most needed – for the long-term revitalization of the affected communities, for the benefit of local firefighters and to provide emergency services.

The plight of areas and people affected by fires has affected so many in Australia and around the world: we work with many other companies and individuals to help their recovery.

So today I am proud to thank the many companies and partners who have supported these special editions. The proceeds from their advertising go to relief efforts.

I would also like to sincerely thank our readers who bought today’s editions – this money will also go to the recovery initiatives.

These contributions and commitments will make a difference – and demonstrate the best spirit in Australia by uniting to help people through difficult times.

media_cameraFireys, like those in Bunyip State Park CFA, make us proud to be Australian. Picture: Alex Coppel / News Corp

The special expenses are important because they pay tribute and respect to the Australians affected by this terrible crisis – and honor those who have worked so hard to support them.

Times like this bring out the best in our nation – the firefighters, the emergency services, the military and the ordinary people who have tirelessly helped others to fill us with admiration.

You make us proud to be Australian.

Our hearts go out to families, young and old, mothers and fathers, grandparents and children who are affected – in some cases they lose their families and their homes.

These are the members of our communities that we must not forget or neglect. You will need our support a long way.

News Corp will support the restoration efforts of these communities.

media_cameraPeople flee the New Year fire at Lake Conjola, NSW. Picture: Jonathan Ng / News Corp

We take our role seriously to ensure that they are heard on issues that are important to them and we stand up for them when they need support.

News Corp’s journalists and photographers have been on the ground 24 hours a day since the start in November and continue to report on the latest developments.

Her focus was on telling stories of extraordinary heroism, bravery, and sad heartache, and ensuring that local residents and the entire nation were informed of what was happening.

There will be many debates for our country in the future. The climate is changing and this will be part of an important discussion.

media_cameraDaily Telegraph cartoonist Warren Brown captures the nation’s response. Photo: Warren Brown / News Corp

As all trusted media must do, we will share many views and opinions, summarize these many debates, and give voice to many people in our society.

For many, these are emotional times, but it is important that we work together. Our priority must be the people, families, businesses and cities that are so terribly affected by this tragedy.

I can assure you that News Corp. remains committed to it now and in the future. We will stand by these communities and support them as they recover and become great again.

Michael Miller is Executive Chairman of News Corp Australasia

Originally published as Zu den Buschfeuerstädte: We are here for you

advertisement