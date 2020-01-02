advertisement

While under Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison the Australian government continues to paddle furiously when it comes to promoting renewable energy and tackling climate change, the transition to zero-emission electricity is accelerating throughout the country. Here are three recent examples of developments that linger in the ScoMo craw.

The solar ceiling breaking in Melbourne

In Preston, a suburb of Melbourne, a 52-low-income low-rise apartment building now receives electricity from its own microgrid, thanks to an innovative partnership between the Government of Victoria, Housing Choices Australia, the Australian Energy Foundation, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and various companies, including Gippsland Solar, Allume Energy and retailer Ovidia.

The roof of the apartment building now has a solar panel of 70 kW in combination with a storage battery of 56 kWh. Using the Solshare energy distribution technology developed by Allume, it connects the 52 apartments and makes it possible to share solar-generated and battery-stored solar energy between them.

The Solshare system comes in a small box and is designed to work within the existing measurement infrastructure of a building, so that solar energy can be distributed and invoiced to individual apartments. “52 low-income households now have access to clean, affordable electricity in this world first of shared solar energy and batteries,” Allume said in a statement on LinkedIn. “The SolShare ensures that solar and battery power is sent to every apartment that is currently using energy, to maximize the use of solar energy and minimize grid consumption.”

Lily D’Ambrosio, energy minister for the state of Victoria and the eternal thorn on the side of ScoMo, attended the opening ceremony for the new microgrid, which was partially funded by a $ 1 million grant to the Community Energy Hubs initiative. That project has the greater goal of installing shared solar and storage systems in three buildings with several tenants.

“We have made it our mission to give more Victorian households access to solar technology – helping to reduce their energy bills, reduce emissions and pump more power back into the grid. Projects like this go a step further to ensure that low-income households and tenants can enjoy the benefits of solar energy, ”she said, according to a report from One Step Off The Grid.

The roof PV system was installed without prior costs for the tenants through a 10-year “roof license” with the landlord. Allume then charges the tenants for the solar electricity on the basis of “pay for the electricity and not for the panels”. A power purchase agreement locks a rate that is 30% lower than the usual retail rate for electricity.

The groundbreaking plan for sharing solar energy breaks through the so-called ‘solar ceiling’ that locks people without their own roof to set up a solar panel from cheaper, cleaner energy. The success of the Allume system has led to the creation of several new start-up companies and has attracted the attention of various national and local governments. Even Scott Morrison and his fossil fuel friends will not be able to stop this revolution now that it has begun.

Solar hybrid micro grids for mines in Western Australia

Australia is a huge country with a wealth of natural resources. It also has large areas where there are not enough people and companies to support the construction of a traditional electricity grid. Like many of the world’s islands, the Australian outback has long relied on diesel generators to provide electricity.

Zenith Energy specializes in the use of external, off-grid power systems for mining activities in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It currently supplies more than 400 MW of electricity to its customers.

In 2014, the DeGrussa copper mine installed a 10.6 MW solar power plant to meet part of its electricity needs. That project was supported by a $ 20.9 million grant from the Australia Renewable Energy Agency. With that in mind, Zenith Energy recently completed and operated another hybrid solar microgrid for the Nova nickel, copper and cobalt mines in the Fraser mountain range of Western Australia by the Independence Group.

The big news is that this system was installed without any government subsidy – a first for Australia. The 26.6 MW hybrid solar and diesel facility includes a 5.5 MW solar park with tracking on one axis. The electricity generated by the solar panels will reduce daily diesel consumption by 6,500 liters (1717 gallons), which in turn will eliminate 6,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from mining activities annually. The fuel saving helps the micro grid pay.

“We are absolutely happy with the performance of the system so far. It is important that this is the first hybrid solar PV / diesel installation that is financed on a commercial, independent basis – without any government subsidy, ”says Zenith Energy director Hamish Moffat to Renew Economy. “As a local, independent energy producer, we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering cost-effective energy solutions that improve the environmental outcomes for Australia’s resource industry.”

The new microgrid does not use battery storage, which means that the use of diesel generators can be limited even more. “The proprietary hybrid system developed by the company is able to seamlessly manage the fluctuations in the production of solar PV energy to provide smooth, reliable power, without the need for batteries to stabilize the energy supply to Nova , “Moffat adds.

“Batteries have their place in energy systems, but they are still expensive to use for these applications. Our unique locally developed hybrid system eliminates the need for batteries and represents an important step forward in optimizing capital costs, operational efficiency and environmental performance of hybrid solar energy systems in remote locations. “

Last May, the government of Western Australia announced that it would use up to $ 11.6 million to support the rollout of hybrid solar / diesel projects in remote parts of the state in collaboration with Aboriginal companies. These installations are expected to reduce electricity costs and dependence on diesel generation in six remote communities.

Stimulate battery storage in Australia

Battery storage may not have found a home in the mountains of Western Australia, but this year it will increase in urban areas thanks to a collaboration between Solar Service Group and energy optimization company Evergen.

Evergen’s technology has been developed by CSIRO, the national science organization of Australia. According to One Step Off The Grid, it follows the power consumption and weather forecasts of a house to decide when solar energy is used, when it should be stored and when it should be pulled from the grid. “With more than 8,000 batteries already installed nationwide, our current and future customers will benefit from Evergen’s world-class optimization software,” said Solar SG Chairman Rod Woolley.

Together, the companies are planning to launch an initiative for a virtual power plant that they believe will create the ‘single largest fleet’ of batteries worldwide. “Thanks to our partnership, all Evergen and Solar SG customers can be connected to energy markets, resulting in additional savings by participating in grid-scale initiatives,” says Wooley. “This will dramatically shorten the payback time for consumers and at the same time bring benefits to the network and other energy consumers.”

For Evergen, the collaboration with Solar SG paves the way for a major push in the Australian market for solar optimization. “After several trial programs, this partnership allows us to bring our proposition nationwide to our combined network of customers,” says Evergen CEO Ben Hutt.

He adds that consumers will realize significant cost savings through VPPs by using the surplus energy in their batteries for the grid and other energy consumers. “This is a revolutionary way to support the network, unlock energy savings for customers and reduce our carbon footprint.”

“An Evergen solar system gets an average of 75.7% of your electricity bill!” Evergen says on his website. That may be somewhat optimistic, but most utility customers would be overjoyed to see even half of those savings. More proof that ScoMo has no idea what he is talking about when he tries to send Australians away from renewable energy. With a little luck, he and his sycophants will soon be put out of the grass by voters, so that Australia can finally take its rightful place as the world leader in renewable energy sources and responsible leadership on global issues.

