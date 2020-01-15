advertisement

The first wave of artists was announced for the 25th Newport Beach Jazz Festival, which takes place May 29-31 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach.

Every year the event brings together a collection of world-class jazz, R&B and soul artists. So far, the program for 2020 includes appearances by the Grammy award-winning singer and producer Anthony Hamilton. The soul legends of East Bay Tower of Power are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The contemporary jazz group The Rippingtons with Russ Freeman will return to the festival. and the jazz, soul and gospel singer Avery Sunshine.

Throughout the festival, a total of 20 performances are performed on two alternating stages, an international food court, a merchant village, many shadow lounges, VIP hospitality and more. Two-day general admission tickets cost $ 135 and three-day VIP tickets cost $ 350. Tickets are now available from hyattconcerts.com. Hotel packages are also available at 949-729-1234.

