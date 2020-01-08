advertisement

Freshman quarterback Jalen Cone scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to defeat Virginia Tech past Siracuse 67-63 in an ACC game Tuesday night in Siracuse, N.Y.

Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and P.J Horne had 12 for Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2 ACC). The Hokies had 20 assists for their 21 field goals (10 of them 3-pointers). Wabissa Bede led the Hokies with eight assists.

Siracuse (8-7, 1-3) tallied Elijah Hughes’ 18 points, but he struggled from the field, making only 6 of 16 shots. Quincy Gerrier and Joseph Girard III each had 12 points, and Buddy Boeheim 10.

advertisement

Cone’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left put Virginia Tech ahead 60-54. He finished 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

A 3-pointer by Hughes with 1:19 remaining cut the lead to 62-59, but Horne answered with a three-pointer in the following possession.

Gerrier was penalized with a 23-yard shot to cut the lead to 64-61, but he missed a free kick.

After two free throws by Nolley, Gerrier entered a dunk to cut the lead to 66-63 by 9.4 seconds.

Nolley was penalized and made one of two free throws to make it a two-possession game, with eight seconds remaining.

Girard was the only double-goal scorer in the first half with 12 points as the Orange built a 33-27 lead in the first half.

After Siracuse built a 40-31 lead with 12:11 left fixing on a Hughes scheme, Virginia Tech rallied, including a four-point play by Cone, to take a 52-44 lead with 7:46 remaining .

At that point in the second half, Siracuse was shooting 25 percent from the five-lap field.

– Starting the media level

advertisement