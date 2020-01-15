advertisement

AMISOM Police Commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Augustine Magnus Kailie poses in a group photo with the new individual police officers (IPO) assigned as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) during the closing ceremony of an introductory course in Mogadishu (PHOTO / AMISOM)

MOGADISHU – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) completed a mission induction course for 22 AMISOM police officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda as part of a Mandatory training to help them understand Somali culture and operational environment.

The seven-day course also allowed officers to familiarize themselves with AMISOM’s mandate, the concept of operations, awareness of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), gender awareness and the code of conduct.

Speaking to the newly deployed officers at the course’s closing ceremony in Mogadishu on Monday, AMISOM police commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Augustine Kailie thanked the inductees for their patience and discipline during the course. He urged them to respect the laws of the country and to be sensitive to Somali culture.

“You have to be kind and friendly to the Somali police and understand their situation,” said Commissioner Magnus to the police.

“It is not easy for a country to be at war and expect everything to be rosy. You should therefore communicate with them, encourage them and tell them that in the future they will also be on peacekeeping missions in other countries. “

The Deputy Police Superintendent (ASP), Isatu Kargbo, of Sierra Leone, said that the introductory course was timely and beneficial.

“We are ready to work, that is why we are here to help bring peace to my colleagues from other countries. We will pass the knowledge on to us to our counterparts in the Somali police force, ”she noted.

For his part, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Stephen Yeje of Nigeria, noted that the introductory course has broadened his knowledge of Somalia and that he will be in a better position to perform his mentoring and advisory functions.

“We see the Somali police force as partners. They will lead and we will support them. We are here to help restore order to peace and security and the SPF will be at the forefront while we support them, “said Stephen.

Officers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda have replaced another group of individual police officers (IPOs) who have recently returned home after one year of service in Somalia.

2020 is a crucial year for Somalia and the deployment of these officers will increase the number of IPOs at the federal and regional levels.

