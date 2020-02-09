advertisement

For many people, a new house is the ideal property – everything is fresh and requires little maintenance and is usually located in great, practical places.

This property on Perle Road in Burton is no exception.

Close to amenities including the co-op and pubs, downtown Burton is not far away and it’s incredibly easy to get to the A38 – great for commuting.

And if you are a football fan – the house is near the Burton Albion FC field – the Pirelli stadium.

The independent family house with four bedrooms has double glazing, gas central heating and lots of space.

There is an entrance hallway with stairs, a good size living room, a kitchen-diner with doors to the garden, a utility room and a guest cloakroom.

On the first floor, four bedrooms, one with private bathroom and a family bathroom.

Outside, at the front of the property is a driveway leading to a garage and lawns, while a path leads to the side of the property to an enclosed rear garden.

Donna Wood, of real estate agent Scargill Mann, said: “This lovely detached house is ideal for the growing family, with its open kitchen with patio doors giving access to the rear garden, the very important guest cloakroom on the ground floor -floor, four good sized bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor.

“Its location is close to delicious walks along the river as well as a recreation ground / children’s park within walking distance.”

Perle Road is on the market for £ 239,950 and if you feel like taking a look at the property, call the agent on 01283 548194.

