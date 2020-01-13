advertisement

Rafael Mgezi, the new Minister of Local Government sworn in (PHOTO / PPU).

ENTEBBE-President Museveni presided over the swearing in of new ministers on Monday 13 January at State House, Entebbe.

The president warned them of any involvement in corruption.

Denis Obua, Minister of State for Sports (PHOTO / PPU).

He also said that young people appointed to cabinet should learn from their older colleagues and serve the country diligently.

Sworn in ministers

Hon Nabakooba, the new Minister of Information (PHOTO / PPU).

Rafael Magyezi is the new Minister of Local Government, replacing Tom Butime

Ms. Nabakooba, who was until 2015 police spokesperson, is the new Minister of Information, replacing Frank Tumwebaze.

Beatrice Anywar, the new Minister of State for the Environment.

Hon Beatrice Anywar

Peter Ogwang takes over the role of ICT as Minister of State.

Denis Obua, Minister of State for Sports, to replace Charles Bakabbulindi.

Molly Kamukama, the new Minister of State for Economic Surveillance.

Nabbanja, the new Minister of State for Health (general functions), replacing Sarah Opendi.

Helen Adoa, the new Minister of State for Fisheries

