Penguin chick splashes, flaps and shimmies during swimming lessons at the Maryland Zoo

The first African penguin chick to hatch at Baltimore’s Maryland Zoo this season tried her fin on swimming lessons. The footage was released on January 15th by the zoo. According to the zoo, Sage, who hatched on October 19, has daily swimming lessons with zookeepers behind the scenes of the zoo’s penguin coast enclosure. The two-month-old was given the name Sage after the zoo held a public name competition sponsored by the Maryland-based spice company McCormick and which received almost 7,000 votes. Sage discarded three other names: sesame, tarragon, and thyme, the zoo said. African penguins become big swimmers, but they are born with non-waterproof down feathers. According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the chicks have to stay out of the water for a few months before they get their juvenile plumage. Credit: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore via Storyful

