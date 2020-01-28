advertisement

The New Zealanders will vote in September 19 elections to decide whether Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will serve a second term and vote in referenda on legal marijuana legalization and euthanasia issues.

While Ardern is popular with progressive voters abroad for their response to mass shootings, their focus on climate change mitigation and multilateralism, and their ability to combine motherhood and leadership, their popularity at home has been hampered by sluggish economic growth and low levels of business confidence in failed government housing projects and Scandals within their coalition government.

“I will ask the New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government based on stability, a strong economy and progress in long-term challenges for New Zealand,” said Ardern at a press conference.

Political experts predict tight competition. Planned referenda on legalizing marijuana and euthanasia are distracting and divisive.

“I am not making any predictions about this as it will be a tight race,” said Grant Duncan, associate professor at Massey University in Auckland.

The New Zealand Treasury has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast and budget deficit last month due to international headwinds such as Brexit and the US-China trade war. The government announced NZD 12 billion (USD 7.7 billion) of infrastructure spending last month to address these factors.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Ardern noted that there was still a lot to do, but her party was still voting more than before the 2017 election.

“Can’t Deliver”

The 39-year-old Ardern took over the helm of the country in 2017 as the youngest female leader in the world, a remarkable rise that dominated the global headlines and spawned the phrase “Jacinda mania”.

She was passionate about ending child poverty and economic inequality, strengthening the ruling center-right party and forming a government with the small, nationalistic New Zealand First Party and the Green Party within the country’s proportional voting system.

Ardern’s reaction to the massacre in two mosques in Christchurch in March when she wore a headscarf to meet with the Muslim families of the victims and then quickly passed a ban on semi-automatic weapons by Parliament.

After Pakistani President Benazir Bhutto, she was the second head of state to give birth to a child in office and to take part in the United Nations with her baby and partner.

But critics have accused them of making little change on the ground.

“The New Zealanders have seen that Labor and Jacinda Ardern cannot deliver,” party leader Simon Bridges said in a statement. “While there are many announcements, leadership means actually getting things done.”

Ardern said last week that her party was campaigning “relentlessly positive” in 2020, while announcing that her party had signed up for Facebook’s advertising transparency tool to combat misinformation.

“We will ask for another term to get the job done,” Ardern told the press conference.

Duncan added that there were concerns that too many things were going on.

“The big problem is how people feel about government performance … it is about housing and child poverty performance, and there will be a debate about climate change,” he said.

The parliament will be officially dissolved on August 12, and until then the government will function as usual, said Ardern.

By Praveen Menon

