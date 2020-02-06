advertisement

Church leaders led Hallelujah chants for New Zealand before dawn, before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern served hundreds of free breakfast barbecues when the nation woke up to the national holiday, Waitangi Day, on Thursday.

Ardern was among the many who gathered in Waitangi before sunrise to mark the 180th anniversary of the signing of the Waitangi Treaty.

This agreement, signed by European and Maori on February 6, 1840, is New Zealand’s founding document.

In memory of this covenant, thousands of kiwis joined ards and leaders from all walks of life, both within and around Waitang’s ‘te Whare Runanga’ or upper meeting house, which represents Maori unity throughout Aotearoa.

The semi-religious and multilingual service was dark, humorous and determined at times.

Speakers included Judge Helen Winkelmann, Chief of Navy David Proctor, Police Commissioner Mike Bush and Racial Commissioner Meng Foon.

Ardern said a prayer for “the poor, the sick, prejudice and loneliness” before reciting the national anthem.

“Today we pray for our people, our history and our future,” she said.

“On this 180th Waitangi day, we want to commit to crossing the bridge between two peoples.

“Give us the courage to learn to walk comfortably in each other’s shoes.”

The week of engagements in Waitangi took place without the same tenor of the protest that often characterized the occasion.

But at the end of the service, when the attendees silently came out of the meeting house, a woman gave a single cry for land rights.

“It’s a new day … return the stolen land and then the day will be really beautiful,” she shouted before the bagpipes filled the air.

The visitors then watched the sunrise over the Bay of Islands, while Arder and government officials grabbed a pair of pliers behind a free grill.

With a rush of bumpers that was well above previous years, the organizers have just managed to feed all members of the Monster line.

Ardern spent five days in Waitangi as part of an annual government delegation to Northland, which focuses on Maori issues.

Originally released as New Zealand welcomed in Waitangi Day

