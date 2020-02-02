advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog for the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui.

Breathtaking from Rahul! Southee rolls wide and Rahul creams it across the border for giant six!

IND 10/1 in 2 overs: WICKET! Samson hits Scott Kuggeleijn directly in the hands of additional cover! Another opportunity missed Samson … He is dismissed in 3rd place because of 2nd Rohit.

IND 8/0 in 1 about: Rahul crashes the second ball through the point region for a border. This time there weren’t six that killed Samson.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are in the middle. Southee with the new ball.

India innings

Rohit Sharma wins the throw and India will hit first. It is a clear exchange for India: Rohit changes to Kohli and flies to 3rd place. Sanju Samson will continue to open.

Virat Kohli will be rested For the game. Rohit Sharma comes out to throw. No Williamson for New Zealand either.

Pitch Report

“Also cover with the grass on the field,” says Mike Hesson. “It will be a good pitch, Fairly large floor. The wind factor will be crucial and the side that can defend the shorter border will be effective. The ball continues to slide and turns later. “

Match preview

India will suffer a rare 5-0 loss to New Zealand in the T20 International final at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

New Zealand has never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more games) at home. India has a unique position, but remains fifth in the ICC T20I ranking behind Pakistan, Australia, England and South Africa. Read the full preview here.

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Game starts at: 12.30 p.m.

Where to look

The fifth T20I game between New Zealand and India will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary. The game’s online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

