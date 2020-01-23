advertisement

Questions will certainly be asked of a fighting team, but leadership cannot always be judged by the results, said India’s captain Virat Kohli, who put up a strong defense when asked about his under attacked New Zealand colleague Kane Williamson.

Williamson’s leadership came under the microscope after New Zealand’s defeat in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, when former skipper Brendon McCullum questioned some of his tactics. New Zealand were defeated 0-3 in this series.

McCullum said Williamson had gradually lost his preference for the role and could at least quit the captain role in T20 format.

Williamson himself said he would be ready to make room for a new guide if New Zealand Cricket (NZC) suggested it.

“For me it was always about what is best for the team. If these discussions are to take place and it is thought together that it is the best for the team (to find a new captain), then my attitude is whatever right and fits the group. I’m always open to anything that will move the team in these directions, ”said Williamson.

However, Kohli, who leads India in all three formats, said people are sometimes too fast to blame captains for a team’s failure.

“Things like that keep popping up when you suffer a setback. I think it’s part of the responsibility to be captain in all three formats.

“One thing I did is that I concentrate on what I can do for the team and what vision it takes to move the team forward,” said Kohli on the eve of the launch of the T20 series.

“I don’t think leadership can always be determined by results. It’s also about how you can bring the team together and get the boys up and running, which I think Kane did wonderfully well.

“He has the respect of his teammates and he has the trust that I can see and he is also a very, very smart cricketer. If a team outperforms you, you have to accept that as a collective failure, not a lack of leadership or a lack of leadership Leadership, I think. “

Kohli said Williamson should not be forced to make a decision and should be free to choose.

“People come to this side of things too early and sometimes I think it’s better to let the individual decide. If you give him the responsibility, he will surely decide whether he is still good enough for the job or not, ”he said.

