Although you may know him as the former wrestler turned actor into tycoon, Dwayne Johnson’s education was quite colorful, to say the least.

On the one hand, his father was Rocky Johnson, a famous wrestler in his own right and half of the first black team to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. His mother was Ata Johnson-Maivia, daughter of famous wrestling promoter Peter Maivia, who was a great chief of Samoa.

In addition to this, Johnson lived in New Zealand, Hawai’i, as well as Nashville, Pennsyvlania, and was arrested several times for fighting, robbery and even check fraud before entering. secondary football and became a prospect for NFL teams before finally moving on to professional wrestling.

Well, with all of this material, there is a new sitcom on the way based on The Rock’s first life titled – you guessed it – “ Young Rock ”. The idea was ordered directly in series, with an order for 11 episodes starting the whole thing.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the series will cross the Atlantic side, but given Dwayne Johnson’s worldwide recognition, it seems silly not to try to see if it can be done. Currently, there is no broadcast date for ‘Young Rock’, but it is known that the series is written and produced by Nahnatchka Khan, who has already created television comedy hits like ‘Don’t Trust The B — In Apartment 23 ‘and “Fresh Off The Boat”.

Our guess is that it will be something like “ Everyone hates Chris, ” which was a vivid example of an early childhood sitcom, and there was also everyone’s favorite TV father. the decade, Terry Crews. Come on, like. Look at this.

