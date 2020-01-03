advertisement

A woman accused of hate crime, Tiffany Harris, was arrested three times for the same crime over several days. The arrest warrant was brought before a judge who released him without real consequences. This violent offender ignores the orders, won’t appear in meetings with certain social workers, but is still held free due to a drastic change in New York bail laws. While New York law eliminating money bail is meant to protect the poor from endless setbacks in prison while waiting for trial, they put the public at risk. Harris was arrested for misdemeanor assault, including an incident where she assaulted three Orthodox Orthodox women.

The original concept of bail was not about paying one’s liberty as much as it was a guarantee pledged by a person in the community who ensured that the accused would return to court. If the accused did not return, that amount of bail, or bond, would be paid to the victim. As people moved and communities were fractured, cash bail took the place of the personal voucher. When people are unable to pay on bail, debtors release the dough manually. If a person cannot receive the services of a slave, they sit in jail awaiting trial. This has been a serious problem.

Whether the accused is innocent or guilty, being stuck in jail awaiting trial is essentially a front row seat to watch your life unfold. If you can’t leave jail, can’t work, can’t pay rent, or bills, or take care of your family. Being trapped when you are guilty is bad enough, but when it is a false arrest, it is even more tragic. This was true in the case of Kaleif Browder, who was charged with stealing a backpack and then died in prison on Rikers Island, New York, after three years of pending trial, all for lack of $ 3 bail. . He maintained his innocence and the charges were dropped.

Reform of the cash guarantee laws was delayed, but instead of changing existing laws, they were completely eliminated. The state of New York decided to waive bail. The accused criminals are essentially in a seizure and release program, free of their knowledge. The New Yorkers United for Justice advocated for these changes, but while the program they proposed contained a wide-ranging criminal reform, from prejudice to post-service release, only the bail part was approved.

It was a sense of justice that led to the reform of the bail system in the City, to prevent weak, non-violent offenders from languishing in prison while awaiting trial. But as the rules take effect in 2020, even violent offenders, like Harris, have been acquitted. A man accused of murder has also been released. Without bail, the judges have no way of holding offenders, their hands tied.

Moreover, many of those awaiting trial in New York state have been released immediately after the new law comes into force. In essence, all those arrested for predominantly non-violent crimes, including some criminals, will await the trial of the honor system. While many criminals who engage in behaviors such as robbery, misdemeanor assault, theft, drug crimes, not a super-serious robbery and arson are probably over-honored, and will eventually appear in their trials, there’s a good chance that some of these criminals will not.

Eliminating the money-back guarantee leaves no middle ground for repeat offenders such as Harris, but would protect Browder from dying for $ 3,000. Removing judges’ ability to make judgments, even in severe cases, is much of a correction for the troubled money-laundering system. Allowing people to continue their lives while awaiting trial makes sense in many cases, but judges should have some discretion when it comes to keeping the public safe from repeat offenders.

Prisons and prisons are overcrowded in New York and throughout the US, and there should be more law enforcement opportunities to deal with non-violent offenders. People should not be endlessly stuck in jail awaiting trial, especially when the judicial system is slow, useless and backward. But cash bail has been rejected without any real means of ensuring that the public is safe from repeat offenders. Harris was eventually held for a psychiatric evaluation, but it took her three separate assaults before the courts ruled she was probably a public danger.

Bail is very much punished for the poor who have been arrested. But its elimination should be part of a broad reform of the criminal justice system. Separate bail, without failure safeguards, for judges to make determinations about flight risk and the severity of crimes committed puts the public at risk, and the individual at risk may commit additional crimes .

