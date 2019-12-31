advertisement

MONSEY, N.Y. – The moments when a man injured five people with a machete at a Hanukkah party were “pure terror” around the New York home where the attack took place, Rabbi Yisroel Kahan told CNN.

After he cut his victims, the suspect tried to enter a nearby synagogue before community members closed the doors and kept him outside, a witness said. Grafton Thomas was free about an hour before the police arrested him in Harlem without any difficulty.

“Thank goodness the police were able to arrest him … and that way we could let our children sleep. Children were afraid to go to sleep,” Kahan said.

Thomas, 37, faces federal hate crimes in the stabbing, in addition to the five counts of attempted murder that he did not plead guilty earlier this week.

In a criminal complaint, FBI agent Julie S. Brown said that investigators found in Thomas’ house diaries that “expressed anti-Semitic feelings.”

Thomas “has no known history of anti-Semitism and grew up in a house that embraced and respected all religions and races,” said his family in a statement by his lawyer Michael H. Sussman.

He suffered from depression and psychosis for years, Sussman said, and was hospitalized several times in 2019.

“What rhetoric, what hateful anti-Semitic messages he saw that led him to do this, God knows,” Kahan said. “Justice must be served and he must receive the help he needs.”

“Excusing anti-Semitism will only lead to worse cases,” he added.

The five wounded in the rabbi’s house were all Hasidic Jews, said the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region. One of them was the rabbi’s son, who is recovering.

Magazines referred to Hitler and “Nazi Culture”

In Thomas’ house, about 40 minutes from the scene of the attack, researchers found a diary that referred to “Adolf Hitler” and “Nazi culture” on the same page as drawings of a Star of David and a Swastika, according to the complaint.

A mention in the magazine said, “Hebrew Israelites” names of the “powerful ppl (ebinoid Israelites)” and wondered, “why ppl mourned anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide.”

The complaint was that “ebinoid Israelites” seem to be a reference to the “Black Hebrew Israelite” movement.

Sussman said he had not seen those journal entries, but had reviewed earlier Thomas writings. Those writings reflect the “ramblings of a disturbed individual” but contain “no suggestion … of an anti-Semitic motive, of any anti-Semitism,” Sussman said.

The internet search history of a cell phone in Thomas’s car included searches such as “Why did Hitler hate the Jews” and “German Jewish temples near me.”

The searches also include the phrase “Prominent companies founded by Jews in America.”

On Saturday – the day of the attack – the search history showed an article titled: “New York City increases the presence of police in Jewish neighborhoods after possible anti-Semitic attacks. Here’s what you need to know. “

“We must be strong in confidence”

Saturday’s stabbing was the last in a long series of attacks on Jewish New Yorkers. Recent violence has led to new hate crime education in some schools and increased security in Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and throughout the state.

Rockland County, where the stabbing took place, has the largest Jewish population per capita of all US provinces, according to the state of New York. Almost a third of the population is Jewish.

“Anti-Semitism has been going on for many, many years in … and it flooded to Rockland County and Monsey,” Rabbi Shmuel Gancz, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern, told CNN.

Although many have become anxious after the series of incidents, Gancz urged communities to “not be afraid.”

“That’s really one of the things that the anti-Semites that the haters want us to do are … go down and be scared to close our doors,” he said. “It is clear that we put all security measures in a strong place, and we do not rely solely on prayer. We protect ourselves, we warn security, we fight back if necessary.”

But the most important act, he said, is “we must remain strong in faith.”

On Monday, the elected leader Ed Day of Rockland County announced a collaboration with Brosnan Risk Consultants to provide armed security to synagogues who say they feel unsafe.

The armed security includes out of service or retired law enforcement officers.

Brosnan Risk CEO Patrick Brosnan, who said he lives near the area, said his company “offers our services around the clock”.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in New York that there would be more police, more cameras and more light towers in Jewish communities.

“We will continue to take as many measures as necessary to end this crisis,” he said in a press conference on Sunday. “We must give people a sense of security, and we must show that this terrible trend that we have seen in recent weeks will be stopped dead.”

