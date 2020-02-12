advertisement

Divij Sharan, working with Artem Sitak from New Zealand, had a great start when the duo Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor defeated 7: 6 (3) and 6: 3 in doubles before the quarter-finals of the New York Open for $ 804,180.

Ankita Raina got off to a good start in the $ 275,000 Hua Hin championships, but Katarzyna Kawa from Poland recovered and scored a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win in the first round.

The results

$ 804,180 ATP, New York, United States

Doubles (before the quarter-finals): Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan by Austin Krajicek (US) & Franko Skugor (Cro) 7-6 (3), 6-3

$ 275,000 WTA, Hua Hin, Thailand

Singles (first round): Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) against Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-0, 6-1

$ 15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (before the quarter-finals): Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & David Poljak (Cze) in front of Mehlulli Don Ayanda Sibanda (Zim) & Aryan Goveas 7-5, 4-6, (10-2)

$ 15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Rishab Agarwal v. Sebastian Prechtel (D) 6-3, 6-2

