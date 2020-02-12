advertisement

NEW YORK – Forbes lists for the first time the average value of NBA franchises of over $ 2 billion, a number that has grown by almost 600 percent in the past ten years.

The average NBA franchise volume is currently just over $ 2.1 billion. According to Forbes, the New York Knicks – valued at $ 4.6 billion by the magazine – are on the leaderboard.

advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed by Forbes at $ 4.4 billion, the Golden State Warriors at $ 4.3 billion.

The other top 10: Chicago ($ 3.2 billion), Boston ($ 3.1 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($ 2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($ 2.5 billion), Houston (2,475 Billion USD), Dallas (USD 2.4 billion) and Toronto (USD 2.1 billion)).

Forbes also calculated sales of the 30 NBA teams last season totaling $ 8.8 billion, a new record, and predicted that it would exceed $ 9 billion this season.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement