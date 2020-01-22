advertisement

A new game by the New York Islanders has shown how ridiculous the ornament is.

Listen, I’m not an advocate of the rules here. I rather see a physical hockey brand on the ice, where the penalties are low. However, penalties are part of the game and mostly play a crucial role in the end result. Still, the beautification hit the scoreboard more than it should, especially in the last two games between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

And if it is a rivalry of any kind, be it a Rangers and Islanders game or a Penguins and Flyers game, the tensions increase and the players play along. I have noticed, especially from the Rangers ‘side, that the islanders’ side is not guilty of acting and beautifying to take punishments.

I understand what the players’ job is to draw penalties, as a plethora of possibilities for the power game are usually a good sign that a team with two points is leaving the ice rink.

But these are now two games in a row against the islanders, in which the Rangers have received an advantage due to this style of play. And for an islander fan and a fan of the game, I respect opposing players, even if they light up the red, white, and blue that I’ve learned to hate.

However, this respect is gradually waning after three Rangers in Artemi Panarin, Jesper Fast and now Brendan Lemieux are guilty of it. Because it’s still fresh on everyone’s lips, Scott Mayfield skewered Lemieux last night, which led to a double minor.

On another look, the right call was made because Mayfield clearly spurred Lemieux on. However, he should qualify for an Oscar nomination while diving back to get more attention with some theaters.

The Rangers made a 4-0 game a close one and scored two goals in this long power game.

Looking back at the last meeting on January 16. with less than a minute in regulation to go into a tie game. Derick Brassard checks Jesper Fast in the corner, who flies into the boards to sell it. The Rangers use this power play within 24.6 seconds and the islanders lose the game.

Panarin was thrilled at the beginning of this game, but decides to sell it even more, for which he is asked to embellish it.

It takes 10 seconds for the officers to look at a video monitor and see the ornament. Again, all calls that were made were certainly penalties. But if you want to give the impression that a hit or a trip was worse than it actually was, you have to be in the box too.

Every game in the entire National Hockey League is to blame. Players are taught that if they feel a stick on themselves or their skates, they must fall down. With the technology, however, the embellishment can be prevented in a matter of seconds.

This can be done in two ways. Either both go to the penalty area if a penalty has been committed, or if there was actually no penalty for the game, only the player who faked it is out for two minutes. Fast and easy. Another option is to take on a trainer’s challenge, but that can be too time consuming.

Hockey was and is not a weak sport. Games like this, however, throw a negative light on the hard work and dedication of these athletes, and doing this in large situations to gain an advantage is not the type of hockey fan who wants to watch.

