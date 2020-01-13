advertisement

WHITE PLANS – – Man accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete clash at a Hasidic rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah party could face a death sentence if one of his alleged victims is still in coma, dies, a judge said Monday.

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in a court in White Plains, New York, where he pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes on December 28 to members of the Orthodox Orthodox community in Monsey, New York, bringing the number of federal charges he faces at 10.

Every count count has a maximum prison life.

He may need a capital protection team if any of the victims die, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel said. One of those attacked, a 72-year-old man who suffered devastating blows to the head, arm and neck, is a comatose and may not recover, according to his family.

Thomas spoke only briefly in the answers to the judge’s questions, confirming his name and age and saying he took Prozac.

His lawyer, Michael Sussman, said a psychiatric evaluation was being conducted and that he expected to file a report on his client’s competence to stand trial by the end of the month.

“There are important issues of the recognition and understanding process,” Sussman told reporters outside court.

Federal prosecutors have said Thomas targeted his victims because of their Jewish faith. In a criminal complaint filed last month, they cited seized magazines from the suspect’s home containing references to Adolf Hitler, Nazi culture and the Israeli black Israeli movement identified by extremist experts as an anti-Jewish hate group .

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Krouse said at the hearing that investigators found two machetes and two knives from separate vehicles.

Monsey’s attack captured a series of incidents in which Jews have been physically assaulted or tuned into the New York metropolitan area in recent weeks, including a shooting at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey that left two members of the Hasidic community dead.

One of the suspects in that attack – who died in the shootings – had also expressed interest in Black Jewish Israelis.

The latest national numbers from the Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism found 780 anti-Semitic incidents reported or detected by the organization in the United States in the first half of 2019, compared to 785 incidents reported for the same period in 2018. (Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Scott Malone, Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall)

