Countries around the world are taking precautions to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.

New York City resolves final alleged case

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced on February 12 that the 7th person who was tested for the novel corona virus received the all-clear.

“We have no cases pending now,” said the department.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14 cases are currently known in the United States, eight of which are in California.

What we know and tips to make sure

While health experts say that there is still no clear indication of how strong the virus is, there are some things we know about COVID-19.

The carrier of the virus can be infectious before symptoms appear. The most common symptoms associated with the virus are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. However, Chinese researchers say that patients have also shown other symptoms such as fatigue, diarrhea, chest pain, and headache.

The incubation period – or the period from exposure to onset of symptoms – is estimated to be up to 14 days. A recent study by Chinese researchers says that it can take up to 24 days.

After preliminary research into how quickly the coronavirus strain spreads, scientists say that COVID-19 is moderately infectious. Each patient could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without containment measures – similar to SARS.

So far, according to the US CDC, most cases of human transmission have occurred in patients who have close contact with a patient – most likely spread by airborne particles when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Chinese scientists say there is evidence that the virus could spread through stool contamination.

It is unclear how long the coronavirus can survive on lifeless surfaces, but an expert from the Chinese National Health Commission recently set the duration to last from several hours to five days.

To be on the safe side, it is recommended not to travel to China and avoid contact with infected patients. It is also recommended that people adhere to good personal hygiene practices and often wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when visiting public places.

There is currently no need for the general public in the United States to wear face masks, the CDC said.

