NEW YORK – New York’s financial regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges accusing the National Rifle Association of providing insurance to its members without a license and hiding how it routinely kept some of its premiums for itself.

The State Department of Financial Services plans to seek civil fines and other remedies from the gun rights group at a hearing on April 6.

He announced the allegations even as he defends against a May 2018 NRA litigation, accusing regulator and Governor Andrew Cuomo of the group’s “blacklist” and threatening his survival by pressuring banks and insurers to stop doing business with him.

“Today’s announcement is about politics, not about protecting consumers,” William Brewer, NRA attorney, said in a statement. “The NRA has acted properly at all times.”

Wednesday’s charges focus mainly on the group’s alleged links since 2000 to insurance broker Lockton Cos, including the sale of 28,005 policies to New Yorkers and the NRA’s acceptance of more than $ 1.8 million in associated royalties.

Lockton’s policies included the NRA’s “Carry Guard”, which the regulator said offered officers to cover unlawful liability, including criminal defense costs and “intentional” conduct in shooting incidents.

The NRA was also accused of promising coverage fraud for gun collectors, traders, instructors, clubs and shows at the “lowest possible cost”, when in fact the group typically held between 13.7% and 21.9% of premiums paid.

Lockton was fined $ 7 million by the regulator in May 2018 for his involvement with Carry Guard.

“It would be extremely unusual for a state to allow an insurance company to reimburse for illegal activity,” Cuomo told CNN in August 2018. “They call it ‘murder insurance’.”

Brewer said the NRA does not sign, sell or administer insurance programs, and “like countless affinity groups … relied on insurance industry experts to oversee and market products tailored to its members.”

In his own NRA lawsuit in Albany, New York, US District Judge Thomas McAvoy has allowed the group to pursue his First Amendment free speech claims, saying “gun advocacy” is the key political speech entitled to constitutional protection. “

McAvoy has also refuted the NRA’s claims that it was targeted at “selective enforcement” of state insurance laws, and that Cuomo and former financial services supervisor Maria Vullo owe them monetary damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

