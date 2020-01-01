advertisement

You’ve probably never heard of the Ruko F11 Pro 4K Quadcopter Drone, but there are really only three things you need to know. First of all it’s great. Second, it costs $ 400, but offers features and video quality that are comparable to models that are more than twice as expensive. And third, it is now on sale on Amazon for just $ 255! That’s a huge $ 145 discount and it won’t be around much longer, so be sure to check it out.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Ademben 𝟒𝐊 𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐑𝐀 𝐇𝐃 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚】 Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality and 2.7k video for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Feel the incredible beauty in ultra-high definition. The camera with a 120 ° FOV lens gives a wide image of the memorable moment.

Met 𝟔𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐱 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞】 Equipped with improved 2500mAh intelligent battery offers up to 30 minutes flight time, The package comes with 2 pieces of batteries, extends your flight time up to 60 minutes. (30 + 30 minutes)

% 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 & 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐏𝐒 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥】 50% -200% Further operating distance (Max3937FT) and Live Video broadcast range (Max1614FT) than the other regular drones ensure a nicer and safer flight. With stronger GPS positioning, the F11 PRO can float stably to capture clearer images and return home exactly.

Gemakkelijker 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐧, 𝐅𝐥𝐲】 It is easier for newcomers or beginners, equipped with features such as Auto Return, FPV, Tap Fly, Headless Mode, One Key Take Off / Landing. check.

Uk ooft 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞】 Ruko promises 30 days return or exchange and 90 days free warranty. If you have any questions about our products, such as how the drone works, please contact us.

