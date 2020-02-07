advertisement

A drunk yob hit a man in the face outside a nightclub, causing a double eye fracture and irreparable damage to the sight of one eye.

Casey Flanagan behaved so badly at Harvey’s Bar on Belvoir Street in the downtown core that he was kicked out in the early hours of New Years in 2019.

advertisement

Leicester Crown Court was informed that the 31-year-old accused was hanging around and causing problems with door staff and when a customer who was lining up online helpfully tried to calm him down, he hit him in the face by smashing his glasses and breaking the eye socket in half. places.

The victim also suffered from a broken left cornea causing vision problems in this eye and he is also sensitive to bright lights.

Prosecutor Philip Plant said that in addition to the continuing medical problems, the attack also left the man unable to continue his hobby of playing squash.

Flanagan, of Queen’s Park Way, Glen Parva, admitted to causing serious bodily harm.

HISTORY OF VIOLENCE Drunk

At the time of conviction, Justice Philip Head said, “You have a history of violence.

“In 2010, you were sentenced to 10 months for causing bodily harm, in 2014, you received 15 months for a similar offense.

“In 2017, while intoxicated, you hired a battery on a partner and received a community order.

“Early in the morning of New Years in 2019, you were kicked out of a nightclub – and you were so drunk that you have no memory of it.

“You stayed outside and were aggressive.

“The victim was in line and tried to intervene to calm you down because you were aggressive towards the door staff.

“You struck the victim so hard on the face that you caused a double fracture of the left orbit and caused damage to his cornea; permanent damage to his sight on the left side.

“He is also sensitive to reflections and needs tinted glasses.

“He liked to play squash and it is something he can no longer do.

“I’m ready to accept that it was a big blow when you lost your temper with him, your mood was boiling because of what had happened before … you were ejected and you didn’t want to understand and go home but you hung out.

“Your lawyer says that a year has passed and that you have taken steps to control your drinking.

“You have been involved in the care of very sick grandparents since 2013, but that has not stopped your offense since then.

“Your actions do not correspond to what is said to take your responsibilities towards them very seriously.

“You have a rooted inability to accept your problem of violence.

“An immediate prison sentence is inevitable.”

Read more

Latest news from the courts

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID IN MITIGATION?

Derek Johashen, mitigating, said, “He has taken steps to correct his offensive behavior that occurs when he is drinking.”

He said that Flanagan had previously failed to cope with the fact that he was a heavy drinker but that he now accepted that he had a problem and had sought help from the Turning Point Rehabilitation Service.

The lawyer added: “He has expressed extreme remorse and this is something he is not proud of.

“He is very upset by the plight of others, especially the injuries he caused to his victim.

“Because he committed the offense more than a year ago, when he was drinking, he has no memories.

“He lives with his grandparents and takes care of them and they will suffer because of his horrible behavior that day.

“He is sorry to have put them in this position.”

THE PHRASE

Flanagan has been imprisoned for 14 months.

.

advertisement