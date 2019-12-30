advertisement

Travel more and spend less this new year and beyond.

There are only two resolutions worth getting for the new year: travel more often and travel less. However, cheap travel is not easy. It requires a mix of planning, flexibility and attention to detail.

These are the five tactics I will use to maximize my travel expenses and minimize my travel expenses in 2020.

1. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF REGULAR AIRCRAFT SALES

The Australian low cost airlines offer regular weekly sales. Tigerair Tuesday starts every Tuesday at 12 noon and usually lasts 24 hours. The Jetstar Friday fare frenzy starts at 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and usually lasts eight hours (although it is sometimes extended). Virgin is there every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with happy hour.

All of this offers the possibility to achieve super cheap flights. The key trick? Visit the website as soon as the sale starts. The best deals will usually go away very quickly. So set an alarm on your phone and make sure your calendar is up to date so you can quickly check when you can travel and when you can’t.

2. USE YOUR FREQUENT FLYER POINTS

Spending frequent flyer points on flights offers far better value for money than spending on other things. And you earn more than just flying: credit card sign-up bonuses and supermarket award points can make up a large part of the total.

Here’s the proof: My main vacation in mid-2020 in the U.S., Europe, and Asia was fully booked on points, and more than half of it came from non-flight sources. Yes, you still have to pay transportation costs, but even taking this into account can save you literally thousands of dollars.

3. Skip the school holidays

Stop reading this right away and find out when school holidays will take place in your state in 2020. If you don’t have children (or work in a school), you should avoid these weeks.

Prices are rising, availability is limited and there are moaning children on many flights. A whopping 49 percent of Australians go on vacation during the summer break, as the Finder research shows. Skipping school holidays is therefore a sensible strategy. Also check if it is a holiday at your desired destination.

4. BUY LUGGAGE TROLLEY

I’m serious. The cheapest flights consist exclusively of hand luggage and this weight limit of 7 kg is enforced maliciously. Cheap scales are light enough to travel with.

5. PLAN AHEAD

As I write this, I am finalizing my travel plans for December 2020 and seriously considering where I want to go in 2021. If you are frugal, planning ahead is everything. Many years of experience have taught me that last-minute bargains are much rarer than previously purchased tariffs.

