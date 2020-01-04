advertisement

As you read this, we are exactly five days after 2020, which means that you are also five days after all the brave resolutions you made when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Research shows that around 90 percent of Australians welcomed 2020 with one or two resolutions, the most common of which is losing weight, drinking less, eating better, or learning a new language or skill.

But like most decisions made with a glass of champagne in hand, our New Year’s resolutions look a bit shaky in the cold, hard daylight. So much so that even as you read this, most of us have already given up or are about to do this solemn promise for New Year’s Eve.

In fact, an American study found that more than 80 percent of us missed our new goals in the second week of February. That does not have to be that way.

Here is a sure strategy to stick to these resolutions.

BE REALISTIC

The most important step on your new journey is not to reach for the sky, but to keep your goals a little closer to the ground. For example, if you haven’t laced up your running shoe for decades, it is about as realistic to say that you will run a marathon until the end of January as if you promise to stick to just one drink on New Year’s Eve.

But if you set realistic goals – goals that you can actually achieve before you set the next one – then the finish line is not a distant and hard-to-reach place, but the logical consequence of the small milestones you will achieve.

It is known as the SMART target system (it stands for specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound), and it is about setting achievable goals and giving yourself a time frame to achieve them.

So forget the marathon and run a kilometer without stopping before the end of January. Then do it two, then five, then ten, and before you know it, the marathon is within your reach.

SHARE THE PAIN

How many times have you gone to bed at night to make sure you get up early and go to the gym just to look for the snooze button when the alarm goes off?

That’s because no one can hold you accountable, just you. And let’s face it, if we can really count on making the best decisions, there is no need to make New Year’s resolutions.

But what if you kept someone waiting for you at the gym at 6am? Or if you had told your family or friends that you were getting in shape? It’s a different story, isn’t it?

It’s the power of social expectations, and studies have shown that if you share your goals in public, your chances of success will increase by up to 65 percent.

FIND YOUR WHY

There will always be hard days – these mornings when you don’t have to worry, these long days when the bright lights of fast food restaurants will draw you in like a magnet – and at those moments when you need a little more Increase in willpower.

And for all of us, this means finding your “why” or reason for this change first.

Perhaps it is because you want to keep up with your children, because you want to stay fit and healthy at your age, or simply because you have always regretted not paying attention to Spanish in school.

Whatever it is, focus on the why rather than the why and you will find the motivation you need to continue.

Picture: Aidan Williams



PLEASE ADAM

Question: Hello Adam. It is the time of the headache and New Year’s Day was a brutal day for me. Do you have hangover remedies?

Reply: The best hangover cure? Don’t drink the night before. It’s boring, but it’s true. But if it’s too late, it’s very likely that you’re dehydrated, but do without the sugary sports drink and instead grab a banana (potassium is the key to hydration) and a tall glass of coconut water. You may not feel great, but you will feel better!

