This is the fourth and final episode of this series, aimed at directors, homeowners and managers.

As a service provider of the association, I decide:

NUMBER ONE:

Follow the golden rule. (treat others as I would like to be treated)

PROPOSALS:

2. Give the club the best possible proposal. If the association’s call for proposals does not contain important elements of the work, I will add these elements to my proposal and now disclose the proposed additional costs instead of billing them later as “additional costs”.

3. Tell them if they really don’t need my services now.

4. Indicate the cheaper (and possibly less profitable) alternative that you didn’t ask for.

5. Explain my recommendations and never just tell them to trust me.

Just promise what I can deliver.

Do not apply for a contract with a term of more than one year unless the work cannot be completed in less than a year.

KNOWLEDGE:

8. Maintain job titles and attend seminars to keep up to date.

9. Take the CAI course for trained business partners to ensure that I understand the special needs and characteristics of communities of common interest.

SERVICE:

10. Immediately answer questions from the board or manager.

11. Explain my company’s indictments without taking offense.

12. Only take instructions from the manager or from the person named as my contact in the contract.

13. Alert management immediately if a homeowner, including a committee chair or director, disrupts work.

14. Obtain written approval if work outside of the contract becomes necessary and for which I have given a price in writing.

15. Do not attempt to perform work that is beyond my expertise and immediately notify the association of the need for other expertise.

COMMUNITY RELATIONS

16. Always be polite to each resident, and keep in mind that my work can disturb them occasionally.

17. Regularly inform the board and management about important projects.

18. Participate in occasional “City Hall” meetings free of charge to keep members up to date on the progress of major projects.

19. Ensure that the work areas are clean and safe for residents at the end of each working day.

20. Do not start work early and do not finish work too late in order not to disturb residents.

ETHICS:

Never offer commissions or personal incentives of any kind to directors or managers, and immediately reject and disclose requests for undue benefits from managers, directors, or committee members to the board.

Do not give expensive gifts to managers or directors.

Never give directors preferential treatment or free products or services, and treat all association members equally.

I am not allowed to advise or assist anyone in keeping or gaining a seat on the Board of Directors, or to demonstrate complete neutrality in Board elections, nor to make my views on candidates public.

Do not assume that the manager has disclosed a business relationship between my company and the management company and immediately disclose this relationship in writing to the board of directors.

PERFORMANCE:

26. Always have proof of employee compensation and liability insurance that you provide with my proposal.

Notify the association in writing as soon as possible if work is requested that my company is not authorized or qualified to perform.

Stand behind the work of my company and correct any errors immediately.

LAST:

29. Follow the golden rule.

Kelly G. Richardson, Esq. is a fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers and partner of Richardson Ober DeNichilo LLP, a California law firm known for her community association expertise. Send questions to Kelly@rodllp.com.

