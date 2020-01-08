advertisement

Machines that mix drinks for you and wristbands that you can use to refuse junk food are just a few of the devices that will be featured at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas this week.

While technology giants like Apple and Google typically run their own announcement events, companies can showcase their products and services for the coming year at the four-day show that opened on Tuesday.

Streaming services and surveillance technologies are hot topics this year, but a portable device could be the trick to finalize your New Year’s resolution.

A London start-up launched DnaNudge, which collects your DNA through a cheek swab and then sends nutritional information to a wrist band to help you make a healthier food decision in the supermarket.

Do you have a genetic predisposition to high blood pressure? Perhaps the bracelet tells you to stay away from salty snacks.

Once you have scanned the barcode on a food item, the wristband turns red or green to indicate whether it may be good for you.

While some services have emerged to map DNA in the hope of helping people make better nutritional choices, some scientists say genetic makeup is just one of many factors for a healthy lifestyle.

However, if you are interested in the DnaNudge, a trip to London is necessary – as the company only makes cheek swabs there.

media_cameraRyan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, shows his cocktail machine at the Bartesian stand. Image: AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

Another product that could revolutionize the way we eat and prepare is the Bartesian, a bartender robot from Ryan Close.

As with a Nespresso coffee machine, the pads mix juices, herbs and other flavors in gin, whiskey, vodka or tequila.

A touchscreen on the machine lets you choose how stiff your drink should be, and there’s even an option for non-alcoholic “mocktails”.

