New Year’s Eve celebrants who illegally light fireworks in New South Wales tonight will be fined $ 2,200. However, you could find yourself behind bars in 2020.

A complete fire ban was imposed on 11 regions where there is a very high to extreme fire risk today and tonight, including the Greater Sydney area, Illawarra / Shoalhaven, the Southern Ranges and the ACT.

“I want to send a very clear message to members of the public who are thinking about starting fireworks today. If you have not been granted a derogation, you can expect to be treated under the full force of the law,” he said NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

He said this means being fined $ 2200 or fined $ 5500 if the case goes to court and / or up to 12 months in prison.

“The use of fireworks should be left to professionals as they are dangerous and can cause serious or even fatal injuries,” said the deputy commissioner.

“The police want everyone to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations, but to celebrate with certainty and to comply with the total fire ban.”

During a total fire ban, anyone fined illegally throwing a cigarette butt illegally doubles to $ 1,320.

The police also urge those on the water today to avoid the illegal use of distress signals or torches, or to risk a $ 1,000 fine on site.

Safety notices have also been given to those who camp in the heat and smoke.

Temperatures across Sydney rose on Tuesday of the last day of 2019. By midday, 40.3 ° C was measured at Sydney Airport and 41.6 ° C at Sydney Olympic Park.

NSW Ambulance superintendent Jordan Emery said this morning at sunrise that it was “undoubtedly one of the busiest nights” for paramedics as many additional crew members worked on viewpoints in Sydney and across the state that evening.

He urged those hours on Tuesday afternoon to be in the best position to keep the fireworks hydrated and moderate their alcohol consumption to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“Some of these early symptoms that we should watch for are things like cramps,

Drowsiness or dizziness (and certainly) a dry mouth, ”said Supt Emery.

“With increasing heat and heat stroke, people can lose consciousness and become seriously ill.”

He asked the party goers to see a doctor early if any of the symptoms were present.

