MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There are countless ways to usher in the new year, but Kasandra Eltringham and Jason Bickel from Coal Township believe their first moments of 2020 were unbeatable. At 3:34 pm their daughter, Brayleigh Rayne Bickel, was born in the Geisinger Medical Center.

“She’s the last one, so I think if you go out, you go out with a bang,” Jason Bickle said.

Brayleigh was early, she would not come out until January 7th.

“When they told me that they wanted to take me to the doctor’s office a week earlier, I jokedly said that I would have a New Year’s baby and she actually said yes, you are going to 31st,” Kasandra Eltringham said.

Brayleigh weighs eight pounds and is 21 centimeters long.

“Her name means a bright star that shines on a cloudy day,” her father explained. “That is why we ended up with it. We wanted to choose something that was not so common but was not there.”

Brayleigh has five older brothers and sisters; sisters Catalina and Breann were enthusiastic to meet their sister.

“I have not been around a little baby for a while,” Catalina said.

“I don’t think it feels really different to have a baby just because it’s New Year,” Eltringham said. “It’s all very emotional.”

