Revelers around the world say goodbye to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement, and of course President Donald Trump.

A look at how the world will begin in 2020.

HONG KONG

Enthusiasts and democracy-friendly protesters flocked to locations across Hong Kong to initiate 2020.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has weakened the New Year celebrations as part of the month-long demonstrations. The protests have repeatedly sparked police battles and have affected Hong Kong’s nightlife and travel industry.

Fireworks that traditionally illuminate the famous Victoria Harbor have been canceled due to safety concerns, while some streets have been closed and barriers have been put in place in Lan Kwai Fong nightlife to control the crowds.

media_cameraPro democracy protesters at a rally and night owls gather on the promenade of the Tsim Sha Tsui district when fireworks explode over Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. Image: AFPmedia_cameraPro democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong held hands and formed human chains across the city carried their month-long movement and demands into 2020. Image: AFP

RUSSIA

The Russians began the longest contiguous New Year’s Eve in the world with fireworks and a message from President Vladimir Putin asking them to work together next year.

Putin made the call in a short speech that was broadcast on television just before midnight in each of the eleven Russian time zones. The recorded message was followed by a picture of the Kremlin clock and the sound of its chimes. State television showed footage of extensive festive fireworks in cities in the Far East.

In Moscow, however, a holiday tradition was missing this year – a picturesque blanket of snow. The Russian capital had an unusually warm December and the temperatures in downtown Moscow around midnight were just above freezing.

media_cameraFireworks explode during the New Year celebrations on Red Square above the Kremlin. In the background to the left is the Spasskaya Tower in Moscow. Image: AP Photo / Denis Tyrinmedia_camera A couple shares a tender moment during the New Year celebrations on Red Square. Image: AP Photo / Denis Tyrin

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand’s cities welcomed the New Year with fireworks as the nation enjoyed a year full of natural and artificial challenges.

On March 15, a single armed man killed 51 people and wounded dozens in two mosques in the city of Christchurch on the South Island. In December, at least 19 tourists and guides died in an eruption of the volcanic White Island off the east coast of the North Island.

media_cameraFireworks explode during the New Year’s Eve party in Auckland on January 1st 2020 from the harbor and Sky Tower in Auckland’s Waitemata. Picture: Getty

JAPAN

People flocked to temples and shrines in Japan, smoking incense with their prayers to celebrate the end of a year and the first New Year of the Reiwa era.

According to Japan’s old calendar, which was bound by the rules of the emperors, Reiwa began in May after Emperor Akihito resigned and his son Naruhito became emperor. Even though Reiwa starts its second year with 2020, January 1st still marks Reiwa’s first New Year, the most important holiday in Japan.

Sweet rice wine, fried noodles and candied apples as well as small amulets in the form of mice, the zodiac sign of the year 2020, were sold at the stands of the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo.

Since the year of the mouse begins with the Asian zodiac, it is associated with a new beginning.

Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics, an event that the whole nation is eagerly awaiting.

media_cameraPeople attend the You Make Shibuya Countdown 2019-2020 event at Shibuya Crossing on December 31, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Image: Gettymedia_cameraThe countdown event took place at the busiest intersection in the world to celebrate the new year. Picture: Getty

NEW YORK CITY

At sunrise on New Year’s Eve, enthusiastic night owls were already gathering in Times Square. Some even slept in freezing temperatures overnight to watch the famous ball fall. Some adults wear diapers because there is a lack of public toilets and they have to go to the toilet to lose their space.

Media_cameraNYPD officials are leading the crowd as people arrive in New York City on December 31, 2019 in Times Square for New Year’s Eve. Pic: Gettymedia_cameraPeople take a nap while waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

INDONESIA

Heavy rainfalls flooded tens of thousands of revelers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta while waiting for the New Year’s Eve fireworks, while others in the country were afraid of an active volcano.

Festive events along the coast near Sunda Street were dampened by a possible major eruption of Anak Krakatoa, an island volcano that erupted just before Christmas last year and triggered a tsunami that killed over 430 people.

The country’s volcanology agency has warned locals and tourists to stay 2 kilometers from the volcanic crater after an eruption on Tuesday, when ashes and debris were blown up to 2,000 meters.

media_cameraPeople watch fireworks light up the sky in the central business district on New Year’s Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, late Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Image: APmedia_cameraFireworks breaks out over the Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta during the New Year celebrations on January 1, 2020 Image: AFP

SOUTH KOREA

Thousands of South Koreans filled the cold streets of downtown Seoul before a traditional bell ceremony near City Hall to trigger an exhausting 2019 that was marked by political scandals, declining labor markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea.

The dignitaries who rang the old Bosingak bell at midnight included the South Korean baseball pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and Pengsoo, a giant penguin with a rugged voice and open personality, who became one of the country’s biggest television stars in 2019.

media_cameraBuddhists light candles to form letters meaning “Best Wishes for a Happy New Year” during the New Year celebration at the Buddhist Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Ahn Young- joonmedia_cameraSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 1: South Koreans perform on stage to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Bosingak Pavilion on January 1, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images) media_cameraPeople attend New Year celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Picture: AP

INDIA

There were celebrations, but also protests in India when 2020 arrived.

Thousands of people wanted to greet the New Year with protests in New Delhi, annoyed by a citizenship law that they say will discriminate against Muslims and undermine the country’s secular constitution.

Nevertheless, there were jovial scenes in Mumbai in front of the legendary Gateway of India, when the celebrants counted until midnight.

media_cameraPeople celebrates New Year’s Eve in front of the legendary Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade) media_cameraPeople celebrates New Year’s Eve in front of the legendary Gateway of India in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. ( AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade)

THAILAND

Enthusiasts filled the streets in Bangkok, Thailand, where they were invited to a firework display over the Chao Phraya River.

media_cameraRevellers take a selfie as they arrive to a New Year countdown party in front of a mall in downtown Bangkok on December 31, 2019. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) media_cameraFireworks breaks out over downtown Bangkok during New Year’s celebrations on January 1, 2020. – Some 100,000 people have gathered to welcome the new decade. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) media_cameraFireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

For almost 10 minutes, fireworks light up the sky over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, while hundreds of thousands gather in the city center to watch the spectacular spectacle.

The New Year’s Eve display of the 828-meter skyscraper is just one of seven different fireworks displays across the Emirate.

To protect the crowds, the police set up catwalks around the Burj Khalifa Tower where only male groups could separate them from families and women.

media_cameraFireworks explode in the Burj Khalifah, the tallest building in the world for 2020. Photo: AFP

GERMANY

Hundreds of thousands of night owls rang the bell in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in the new year.

Private fireworks have been banned in several German cities, including Munich and Hamburg, because of concerns about the dangers and environmental impact of the ever-increasing fireworks.

media_cameraFireworks illuminate the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate. Image: Christophe Gateau / dpa via AP

PARIS

A cheerful crowd of Parisians and tourists walked, cycled and used scooters to reach the Champs-Elysées for the New Year celebrations, in a city where there was almost no public transport amidst massive strikes.

Schwelger came up to the famous avenue to see a light show at the Arc de Triomphe, followed by fireworks at midnight. The Paris police have set up a security area near the Champs-Elysees, which prohibits alcohol and traffic delays.

media_cameraA crowd is waiting for the New Years fireworks at the Champs Elysees. Image: Martin Bureau / AFPmedia_cameraPeople photograph the Arc de Triomphe while waiting for the fireworks. Image: Martin Bureau / AFP

– With AP

Originally published around the world as New Years Eve

